Pint and Slice
Get a slice of this!
816 South Calhoun Street
Popular Items
Location
816 South Calhoun Street
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Alto Grado at The Landing
We endeavor to provide a consistently delightful experience to our customers through meticulously planned quality ingredient combinations and innovative culinary techniques, paired with regular consummate service.
Nawa
"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai
Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.
O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Fort Wayne
Come in and enjoy!