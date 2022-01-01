Go
Pint and Slice

Get a slice of this!

816 South Calhoun Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gooey Garlic Bread
Gooey Garlic Bread is served with Cheddar Jack, Garlic Butter, Misto Pizza Blend, Oregeno. Options include Gluten Free, Vegan, Gluten Free and Vegan.
Bread Sticks
Pepperoni Slice$3.59
16" Cheese Pizza$17.59
Our Cheese Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pizza Blend.
Fountain Soda$2.25
Cheese Slice$3.25
BYO 16"$17.59
16" Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
Our Pepperoni Pizza is topped with Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Pizza Blend.
Room Rental$75.00
Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread is served with Garlic Butter, Margherita Salt, Misto Pizza Blend.
Location

816 South Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

