Go
Toast

Pizza Uncommon - Madison

Say good-bye to boring pizza!
Pizza Uncommon serves uniquely crafted pies, made with our scratch-made & 100-hour fermented dough, scratch-made marinara sauce, & freshly grated mozzarella… Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection!
Now open for carry-out and delivery, located in historic Rogers Corner in downtown Madison, IN.

101 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Cheese Pizza
Cinnamon Toasted Sugar Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, & Cream Cheese Icing
Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with Pepperoni
Sea Salt Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Sea Salt
CUSTOM
Create your own Pizza, or go 1/2 & 1/2 on any of our toppings.
Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sweet Chick
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Sweet Honey
Meat Monster
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon
Garlic Cheesy Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese
Everything
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Location

101 East Main Street

Madison IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crafted Coffee

No reviews yet

Cafe, Coffee Shop and Roaster. In House roasted coffees, Homemade Pastries, Homemade Gelato, Delicious Panini Sandwiches, Soups and Salads.

Red on Main

No reviews yet

Main Street American Bistro featuring chef designed menus that you will never forget! Featuring a choice between a speak-easy bar and a nice dining room experience..

The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery

No reviews yet

Our cafe is open on
Mon-Sat: 6am-8pm and Sun: 6am-6pm.
See you soon!

Shooters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston