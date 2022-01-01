Go
Plaza Antigua

Come in and enjoy!

23 WINDIGROVE DR

Avg 4 (1095 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dip Regular$6.50
Street Tacos
#6$8.75
Two Chicken Enchiladas - Topped with Lettuce and your choice of rice or beans
Arroz con Pollo$11.99
chicken with meixcan rice topped with cheese sauce
Chimichangas$13.25
two flour tortillas, fried or soft, beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce and sour cream, served with beans and Mexican rice
Taco Salad$11.50
flour tortilla bowl, beef or chicken with beans cheese, pico, lettuce, sour cream
To-Go Large Cheese Dip$9.25
Table-Side Guacamole$10.50
Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion, spices, tomato
Build Your Own Bowl$14.99
Burrito Mexicano$14.50
chicken or steak, cheese sauce, onion, guacamole, pico, sour cream, served with beans and Mexican Rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23 WINDIGROVE DR

Waynesboro VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Plaza Antigua

