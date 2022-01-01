Go
PLNT Burger

PLNT Burger is a 100% Plant-Based Burger Joint by Chef Spike Mendelsohn. We are located inside of Whole Foods Market by the bakery.

10275 Little Patuxent Parkway,

Popular Items

Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
Columbia MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
