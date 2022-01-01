Go
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

Casual, yet upscale full service dining and bar. Enjoy hand-cut steaks grilled on an open hickory wood fired grill. Fresh Fish and Raw Bar served daily. All ingredients for our Fresh Salads,Sandwiches, Dressings and Desserts all made in house.
Dress code is smart casual and we reserve the right to turn guests away who are not dressed appropriately for the style of dining we offer.
Reservations can be made on our website where you can also order online and find more information regarding your dining experience and private events.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Kona Ribeye$37.00
Warmed Goat Cheese Salad$15.50
Mixed Field Greens, Cinnamon Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Bruleed Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction
Cheeseburger$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Cut French Fries
Crab Dip$16.00
Served Warm with Baguette
Crab Cake Entree$26.50
One pan seared crabcake, Served with Hickory Grilled Corn, topped wtih Garlic Remoulade
Jamie's Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed Field Greens, Avocado, Bacon, Diced Egg, Tomato, and Crispy Chicken Tenders
Avocado, Bacon & Chicken$17.00
Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, with Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce and Onion. Served with House Cut French Fries
Chicken Tender Platter$19.00
Five lightly battered, crispy tenders Served with House Cut French Fries and Colew Slaw
Smokehouse Burger$19.00
Smoky, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served wtih House Cut French Fries Side Mixed Green Salad
Full Rack of Ribs$28.00
Grilled with Smoky Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served wtih House Cut French Fries and Coleslaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

