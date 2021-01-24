Go
Polanco Cantina

POLANCO TOGO - NOW OPEN!
Polanco Cantina is a festive contemporary downtown Sacramento Mexican restaurant and bar serving lunch, dinner and happy hour.
Polanco serves Mexican-inspired familiar favorites, celebrating the bounty of central California. Located in Downtown Commons, (DOCO) overlooking the Golden One Center, Polanco is a lively place to meet old and new friends

414 K Street • $$

Popular Items

Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Churros$9.00
Fried to order churros, dulce de leche, Mexican chocolate sauce, sea salt
Enchilada de Pollo$21.00
Oven roasted and shredded chicken smothered in salsa verde topped with crema and cotija cheese
Baja Tacos$20.00
Local rock cod, tempura battered and fried, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo on our house made flour tortillas. Black beans and guacamole
DINE DOWNTOWN - $35 Three Course$35.00
Available: January 8th - January 24th, 2021
*Comes with Chips and Salsa
Choice of: Soup or Salad, 1 Entree, and Home Made Churros!
Sinaloa Wings$13.00
Mary's chicken wings tossed in chipotle piloncillo pinapple glaze served withe tajin dusted cucumber spears and jalapeno ranch dressing.
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips with our famous house-salsa
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
Sm Guacamole with Chips & Salsa$10.00
Freshly made guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese & served with tortilla chips & salsa
Quesabirria$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

414 K Street

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

