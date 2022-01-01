Go
Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia

Quick, casual, sandwich and coffee shop.

128 East Foothill Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Coca Cola$3.00
Better Booch Citrus Sunrise Kombucha$5.00
grapefruit, sage and Pu-erh tea
tomato burrata sandwich
pesto aioli, market tomato, pickled tomato, burrata cheese, red onion, arugula and balsamic dressing
open item
cafe latte
Lamill Bliss epsresso layered with steamed milk and topped with milk foam
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water$2.75
Mountain Valley Still Water$2.75
classic sandwich
your choice of protein, classic aioli, mixed garden greens, tomato and red onion
fresh squeezed lemonade$3.75
house-made fresh squeezed lemonade
passion berry iced tea$3.50
Lamill's unsweetened cold brewed Passion Berry black iced tea
See full menu

Location

128 East Foothill Boulevard

Arcadia CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

