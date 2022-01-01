Go
Toast

Posana

We are open for dine-in service Wednesday through Sunday and offer takeout during regular business hours, with the last order being taken at 9pm.

1 Biltmore Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flourless Chocolate Torte$11.00
lavender ganache, Earl Grey milk jam, candied oranges, smoked vanilla ice cream, milk powder meringues
Kale Salad$12.00
Three Graces Manchego-style cheese, pumpkin seeds, currants, lemon, Theros olive oil
Joyce Farms Chicken$32.00
Carolina gold rice, sweet potato, half-glaze, hazelnuts
Roasted Sunchokes$13.00
endive, bruléed citrus, honey, walnuts, farmer's cheese, fire salt
Breadsticks$4.50
housemade, sesame seeds, butter, Theros olive oil
Ricotta Gnocchi$14.00
rainbow carrots, Brussels sprouts, cipollini onion, wine, butter, thyme
Vegetable Rice$27.00
heirloom rice, cabbage, carrot, turnip, Japanese sweet potato, pepita sauce, togarashi
Rack Of Lamb$46.00
sous vide leeks, hakurei turnip, parsnip, cherry port reduction
Side Fries$4.00
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
puffed rice, pork belly, onion, fried egg aioli, cider vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

1 Biltmore Avenue

Asheville NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wicked Weed Brewing

No reviews yet

"Hops Are a Wicked and Pernicious Weed"

Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville

No reviews yet

Located in the South Slope neighborhood of Asheville, NC, Harvest Pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza in a historic building. Enjoy the view of Mt. Pisgah from our rooftop patio. We offer a wide selection of craft beer, wine and spirits.

Chestnut Asheville

No reviews yet

Order hand-crafted meals to-go or stock up on locally sourced ingredients for your own kitchen.

Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston