Go
Toast

Prime 120

Fine dining steakhouse featuring the highest quality meats and seafood. Live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

120 Chambers St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$12.00
6oz Prime Filet$36.00
Warm Chocolate Cake$12.00
Asparagus$13.00
Mashed Potatoes$11.00
Caesar$12.00
Mushrooms$14.00
Wine Dinner Ticket (May 26th 6:00) (Coming Soon)
Half Chicken$28.00
See full menu

Location

120 Chambers St.

Woodstock GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Madlife Stage & Studios

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rootstock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Daily Draft

No reviews yet

Sports, Beer, Food On Demand!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0360

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston