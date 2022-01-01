Go
Prime Pizza

The best New York style pizza in LA!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

446 N Fairfax Avenue • $

Avg 4.4 (1443 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese.
*Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*
Ranch$0.50
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Garlic Knots$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

446 N Fairfax Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

