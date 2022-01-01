Go
Pro Pig Brewery

23 South Main Street

Popular Items

Plato$13.00
Choice of Protein: Carnitas, Mezcal Chicken OR Mushroom Asada
w/ Rice, Black Beans, Pickled Onion, Cotija, Radish, Cilantro
Salsa Roja$5.00
House Made Salsa Roma &Tortilla Chips
Jerk Chicken Tacos (2)$12.00
Spiced Chicken, Pineapple Salsa, Pickled Onions, Sesame Seeds & Cilantro
Cubano$14.00
Pork Loin, Carnitas, Pickles & Dijonnaise
Smoked Carnitas Tacos (2)$12.00
Smoked Pork, White Onion, Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
Guacamole$7.00
House Made Guacamole & Tortilla Chips
Brisket Tacos (2)$13.00
Cotija Cheese, Pickled Chili's, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortillas
House-Made Queso$6.00
House Made Queso Dip & Tortilla Chips.
Add Chorizo $4
Mushroom Asada Tacos (2)$12.00
Marinated Portabella Mushrooms, Pepita Chimichurri & Slaw
Citrus Habenaro Salad$13.00
Seasonal Greens, Cotija,
Citrus Habanero Vinaigrette, Pickled Onion, Radish, Macha Crumble
Location

Waterbury VT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
