Proof Craft Pizza & Cocktails
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
9579 W State St. STE 300, Star ID 83669
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop - 9712 W State St
No Reviews
9712 W State St Star, ID 83669
View restaurant