Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Rembrandt's

376 Reviews

$$

93 S Eagle Rd

Eagle, ID 83616

Popular Items

Burrito
Larry's Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos

Coffee

Drip

$2.45

Freshly brewed, local blend coffee.

Americano

$2.95

Four shots of espresso over hot water.

Latte

$3.65

A double shot of espresso and steamed whole milk.

Cappuccino

$2.95+

A double shot of espresso with steamed and foamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65

Vanilla and caramel, espresso, steamed whole milk topped with caramel drizzle.

Mocha

$4.45

Rich chocolate, espresso, steamed whole milk and topped with cocoa powder. Whipped cream added upon request.

White Mocha

$4.65

Decadent white chocolate, espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream upon request.

Mexican Mocha

$4.65

Spiced Mexican chocolate, espresso and steamed whole milk. Topped with whipped cream at your request.

Flat White

$4.45

Espresso, steamed milk, topped with velvety microfoam.

Café Au Lait

$2.95

Freshly brewed coffee topped with steamed whole milk.

Cold Brew

$3.65

Local cold-brewed coffee.

Shot In The Dark

$3.95

Freshly brewed local coffee with a shot of espresso added.

Cortado

$2.65

A double shot of espresso, cut with an ounce of steamed milk.

Traditional Macchiato

$3.95

A double shot of espresso cut with an ounce of steamed half & half.

Single

$1.65

Single shot of espresso.

Doppio

$2.25

Double shot of espresso.

COFFEE CARAFE

$20.00

Coffeeless

Hot Chocolate

$3.45

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Steamer

$2.95

Kids Steamer

$2.35

Tea

Black Chai Latte

$4.25

English Breakfast Tea

$2.25

Decaf English Breakfast Tea

$2.25

Earl Gray Tea

$2.25

Market Spice Tea

$2.25

Sencha Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Gunpowder Tea

$2.25

Jasmine Tea

$2.25Out of stock

White Peony Tea

$2.25

Peppermint Tea

$2.25

Rooibos Tea

$2.25

Chamomile Tea

$2.25

London Fog Tea

$3.65

Merch/Whole Bean

12oz Boulder Blend

$14.75

12oz Costa Rican

$14.75

12oz Italian Espresso Blend

$14.75

12oz Decaf Boulder Blend

$14.75

Loose Leaf Tea

$5.75

Chai

$13.75

Bloody Mix 16 Oz

$12.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50+

Pineapple Juice

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

San Pellegrino 500mL

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$6.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.00

Kid's Lemonade

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kid's Sprite

$2.00

Kid's Root Beet

$2.00

Kid's Coke

$2.00

Kid's Diet Coke

$2.00

From the Hen

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted croissant, tillamook cheddar cheese with farm fresh egg and your choice of meat

Burrito

$13.00

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, hash browns, pepper jack cheese, green chili and crema wrapped in a warm tortilla, choice of meat or roasted vegetables.

Larry's Breakfast

$12.00

Two farm fresh eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat, slice of toast.

Brussels & Sweet Hash

$12.00

Sautéed brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes. apple, spinach, onion and garlic, topped with two eggs any style

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack & cotija cheese, chipotle & cilantro lime cremes, pico de gallo, choice of meat, wrapped in flour or corn tortillas

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Spinach and mixed greens, quinoa, avocado, tomato, feta, choice of egg, topped with gin lime Vinaigrette

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Chicken fried steak, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, two eggs any style

Corned Beef, Hash & Eggs

$13.00

Porterhouse corned beef, hash browns, two eggs any style

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Steak, demi-glace, breakfast potatoes and two eggs any style

Chorizo Scramble

$13.00

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, chorizo, onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, fingerling potatoes

Sausage Lovers Scramble

$13.00

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, sausage, garlic, spinach, onion, parmesan cheese

Veggie Scramble with Cheese

$13.00

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, broccolini, spinach, roasted red pepper, white cheddar, fingerling potatoes

Sweet Potato Scramble

$13.00

Farm Fresh scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, onions, spinach, roasted tomatoes, and goat cheese

Pork Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow braised pork shoulder, hash browns, eggs, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, green chili sauce, served with crema and house made salsa

Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Roasted tomato, broccolini, onion, egg, hash browns, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, served with crema and house made salsa

Hollandaise

The Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Smoked ham on a toasted croissant with two poached eggs, with house made hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes

Garden Benedict

$13.00

Spinach, roasted tomatoes on top of a portobello mushroom with two poached eggs topped with hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes

Avocado Benedict

$13.00

Avocado, roasted tomato, arugula, on a toasted croissant and two poached topped with hollandaise

Green Chili Pork Benedict

$15.00

Green chili braised pork, served on a toasted croissant, topped with pickled red onion, cilantro and a chipotle hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes

Chorizo Benedict

$14.00

Porterhouse ground chorizo on a toasted croissant with two poached eggs, topped with Chipotle Hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Seared salmon with roasted tomatoes and two poached eggs on a toasted croissant with hollandaise and topped with dill. Breakfast potatoes

Pick 2 Benedict

$16.00

Can't decide? Choose a half order of your two favorites

Classics

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

House made brioche battered in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter topped with powdered sugar, choice of meat. Served with maple syrup

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Crispy Belgian waffle

Granola

Granola

$10.00

House made granola, fresh fruit, honey, and candied pecans served with greek yogurt and berry coulis

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Rustic tuscan loaf, avocado spread, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, heirloom tomato, salt, pepper, olive oil. Add eggs $3

Rembrandts Oatmeal

Rembrandts Oatmeal

$10.00

Old fashioned oats, steel cut oats, 10 grain, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, served with seasonal fruit and berry coulis

Loaded Hash

$11.00

Hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, white and yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions topped with one egg any style

Omelettes

Rembrandts Denver Omlette

$11.00

Diced ham, roasted red pepper, sautéed onions, topped with cheddar cheese. Breakfast potatoes

Veggie Omlette

$12.00

Mushrooms, sautéed onions, spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese. Breakfast potatoes

Egg White Omelette

$13.00

Eggs whites, black beans, sweet potatoes, corn salsa, avocado, cilantro

BYO Omelette

An omelette just the way you want it. Pick any of our ingredients and customize it just the way you like

BYO Omlette

$11.00

Garden & Soups

House Salad

$8.00

Arcadian mixed greens, heirloom tomato, sunflower seeds, carrot, radish, cucumber, and choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Artisan romaine, capers, roasted garlic caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, toasted pine nuts and anchovies on request.

Peruvian

$17.00

Grilled steak, mixed greens, quinoa, roasted corn salsa, avocado, sweet potato, red wine vinaigrette.

Tuscan

Tuscan

$15.00

Grilled chicken, baby spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Berry Salad

Berry Salad

$14.00

Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, pickled red onion, goat cheese, candied pecans, with honey lime vinaigrette

Burgers, Sandwiches & More

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

Porterhouse Kobe beef on a toasted brioche bun, bacon, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumble, house-made ketchup, served with your choice of side.

Kobe Burger

$14.00

Porterhouse Kobe beef on a toasted brioche bun with white cheddar, bacon, butter leaf lettuce, angry pickles , crispy onions, house-made ketchup, served with you choice of side.

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Porterhouse Kobe beef, mushroom, onion, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, brioche bun served with choice of side

Green Chili Pork Burger

$15.00

Porterhouse Kobe beef on a toasted brioche bun with green chili pork, pepper jack cheese, chipotle cream and pico de Gallo, served with choice of side.

Avocado Chicken Burger

$15.00

Mary's free-range grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado spread, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, herb aioli, white cheddar, brioche bun served with you choice of side.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken is Nashville Hot Sauce, angry pickles, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, served on a brioche bun and your choice of side.

Reuben

$14.00

Marbled rye, Porterhouse corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, secret sauce, served with you choice of side.

Turkey Avocado Club

$13.00

Turkey breast on a toasted ciabatta roll, avocado spread, bacon, herb aioli, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of side

Midnight Cubano

$13.00

Hoagie roll, sliced ham, pork, angry pickles, swiss cheese, Chicago mustard, served with choice of side.

Inside/Out Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Crispy parmesan crust, sourdough , bacon, jalapeno berry jam, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, served with you choice of side.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Creamy House made Mac n Cheese, crispy parmesan, bacon, jalapeño topped with an arugula salad

LUNCH SPECIAL BLT

$12.00

Regular Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Plain Burger

$14.00

Bacon CheeseBurger

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Shared Plates

P&R Fries

$8.00

house-cut fries, parmesan cheese, fried rosemary

Rembrandts Dirty Fries

Rembrandts Dirty Fries

$10.00

house-cut fries, blackened shredded pork, sliced sweet peppers, fried rosemary, parmesan, jack cheese

Seasonal Hummus

$12.00

Grilled pita, pickled red onions, cucumbers heirloom tomatoes, carrots and radish, feta

Entrees

Steak & Fritz

$19.00

New York steak with house made demi-glace, served with house cut Idaho french fries

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Hand breaded Alaskan Cod, house made tartar, served with French fries.

Loaded Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Creamy House made Mac n Cheese, crispy parmesan, bacon jalapeños topped with an arugula salad

Kid's Breakfast & Lunch

Kids Fresh Fruit & Veggies

$7.00

Kid's Eggs

$6.00

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

Kid's Waffle

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Fruit

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle, ID 83616

Directions

Gallery
Rembrandts image
Rembrandts image
Rembrandts image

