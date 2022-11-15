- Home
Rembrandt's
376 Reviews
$$
93 S Eagle Rd
Eagle, ID 83616
Popular Items
Coffee
Drip
Freshly brewed, local blend coffee.
Americano
Four shots of espresso over hot water.
Latte
A double shot of espresso and steamed whole milk.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with steamed and foamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla and caramel, espresso, steamed whole milk topped with caramel drizzle.
Mocha
Rich chocolate, espresso, steamed whole milk and topped with cocoa powder. Whipped cream added upon request.
White Mocha
Decadent white chocolate, espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream upon request.
Mexican Mocha
Spiced Mexican chocolate, espresso and steamed whole milk. Topped with whipped cream at your request.
Flat White
Espresso, steamed milk, topped with velvety microfoam.
Café Au Lait
Freshly brewed coffee topped with steamed whole milk.
Cold Brew
Local cold-brewed coffee.
Shot In The Dark
Freshly brewed local coffee with a shot of espresso added.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso, cut with an ounce of steamed milk.
Traditional Macchiato
A double shot of espresso cut with an ounce of steamed half & half.
Single
Single shot of espresso.
Doppio
Double shot of espresso.
COFFEE CARAFE
Tea
Merch/Whole Bean
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
San Pellegrino 500mL
Sparkling Water
Tomato Juice
Italian Soda
Kid's Drinks
From the Hen
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted croissant, tillamook cheddar cheese with farm fresh egg and your choice of meat
Burrito
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, hash browns, pepper jack cheese, green chili and crema wrapped in a warm tortilla, choice of meat or roasted vegetables.
Larry's Breakfast
Two farm fresh eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat, slice of toast.
Brussels & Sweet Hash
Sautéed brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes. apple, spinach, onion and garlic, topped with two eggs any style
Breakfast Tacos
Two scrambled eggs, black beans, pepper jack & cotija cheese, chipotle & cilantro lime cremes, pico de gallo, choice of meat, wrapped in flour or corn tortillas
Breakfast Bowl
Spinach and mixed greens, quinoa, avocado, tomato, feta, choice of egg, topped with gin lime Vinaigrette
Biscuits & Gravy
homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Chicken fried steak, homemade sausage gravy, hash browns, two eggs any style
Corned Beef, Hash & Eggs
Porterhouse corned beef, hash browns, two eggs any style
Steak and Eggs
Steak, demi-glace, breakfast potatoes and two eggs any style
Chorizo Scramble
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, chorizo, onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, fingerling potatoes
Sausage Lovers Scramble
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, sausage, garlic, spinach, onion, parmesan cheese
Veggie Scramble with Cheese
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, broccolini, spinach, roasted red pepper, white cheddar, fingerling potatoes
Sweet Potato Scramble
Farm Fresh scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, onions, spinach, roasted tomatoes, and goat cheese
Pork Breakfast Quesadilla
Slow braised pork shoulder, hash browns, eggs, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, green chili sauce, served with crema and house made salsa
Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla
Roasted tomato, broccolini, onion, egg, hash browns, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, served with crema and house made salsa
Hollandaise
The Classic Eggs Benedict
Smoked ham on a toasted croissant with two poached eggs, with house made hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes
Garden Benedict
Spinach, roasted tomatoes on top of a portobello mushroom with two poached eggs topped with hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes
Avocado Benedict
Avocado, roasted tomato, arugula, on a toasted croissant and two poached topped with hollandaise
Green Chili Pork Benedict
Green chili braised pork, served on a toasted croissant, topped with pickled red onion, cilantro and a chipotle hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes
Chorizo Benedict
Porterhouse ground chorizo on a toasted croissant with two poached eggs, topped with Chipotle Hollandaise. Breakfast potatoes
Salmon Benedict
Seared salmon with roasted tomatoes and two poached eggs on a toasted croissant with hollandaise and topped with dill. Breakfast potatoes
Pick 2 Benedict
Can't decide? Choose a half order of your two favorites
Classics
French Toast
House made brioche battered in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter topped with powdered sugar, choice of meat. Served with maple syrup
Belgian Waffle
Crispy Belgian waffle
Granola
House made granola, fresh fruit, honey, and candied pecans served with greek yogurt and berry coulis
Avocado Toast
Rustic tuscan loaf, avocado spread, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, heirloom tomato, salt, pepper, olive oil. Add eggs $3
Rembrandts Oatmeal
Old fashioned oats, steel cut oats, 10 grain, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, served with seasonal fruit and berry coulis
Loaded Hash
Hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, white and yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions topped with one egg any style
Omelettes
Rembrandts Denver Omlette
Diced ham, roasted red pepper, sautéed onions, topped with cheddar cheese. Breakfast potatoes
Veggie Omlette
Mushrooms, sautéed onions, spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese. Breakfast potatoes
Egg White Omelette
Eggs whites, black beans, sweet potatoes, corn salsa, avocado, cilantro
BYO Omelette
Garden & Soups
House Salad
Arcadian mixed greens, heirloom tomato, sunflower seeds, carrot, radish, cucumber, and choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Artisan romaine, capers, roasted garlic caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, toasted pine nuts and anchovies on request.
Peruvian
Grilled steak, mixed greens, quinoa, roasted corn salsa, avocado, sweet potato, red wine vinaigrette.
Tuscan
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, quinoa, roasted tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette.
Berry Salad
Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, pickled red onion, goat cheese, candied pecans, with honey lime vinaigrette
Burgers, Sandwiches & More
Black & Bleu Burger
Porterhouse Kobe beef on a toasted brioche bun, bacon, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumble, house-made ketchup, served with your choice of side.
Kobe Burger
Porterhouse Kobe beef on a toasted brioche bun with white cheddar, bacon, butter leaf lettuce, angry pickles , crispy onions, house-made ketchup, served with you choice of side.
Mushroom Burger
Porterhouse Kobe beef, mushroom, onion, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, brioche bun served with choice of side
Green Chili Pork Burger
Porterhouse Kobe beef on a toasted brioche bun with green chili pork, pepper jack cheese, chipotle cream and pico de Gallo, served with choice of side.
Avocado Chicken Burger
Mary's free-range grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado spread, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, herb aioli, white cheddar, brioche bun served with you choice of side.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken is Nashville Hot Sauce, angry pickles, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, served on a brioche bun and your choice of side.
Reuben
Marbled rye, Porterhouse corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, secret sauce, served with you choice of side.
Turkey Avocado Club
Turkey breast on a toasted ciabatta roll, avocado spread, bacon, herb aioli, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of side
Midnight Cubano
Hoagie roll, sliced ham, pork, angry pickles, swiss cheese, Chicago mustard, served with choice of side.
Inside/Out Grilled Cheese
Crispy parmesan crust, sourdough , bacon, jalapeno berry jam, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, served with you choice of side.
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Creamy House made Mac n Cheese, crispy parmesan, bacon, jalapeño topped with an arugula salad
LUNCH SPECIAL BLT
Regular Grilled Cheese
Plain Burger
Bacon CheeseBurger
Cheese Burger
Shared Plates
Entrees
Steak & Fritz
New York steak with house made demi-glace, served with house cut Idaho french fries
Fish and Chips
Hand breaded Alaskan Cod, house made tartar, served with French fries.
Loaded Mac n Cheese
Creamy House made Mac n Cheese, crispy parmesan, bacon jalapeños topped with an arugula salad
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle, ID 83616