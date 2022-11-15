  • Home
  • /
  • Eagle
  • /
  • Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Eagle

2,196 Reviews

$$

155 E Riverside Dr

Eagle, ID 83616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Fillet
Bardenay Club
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

Kid's Menu (Copy)

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.50

Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Chicken Breast

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.50

Sliced and served plain on a lettuce leaf.

Kid's Cod & Chips

Kid's Cod & Chips

$8.00

Two pieces of battered cod, French fries, tartar sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough with choice of an a la carte item.

Kid's Fett Noodles

Kid's Fett Noodles

$6.50

Fettuccine noodles, butter, and Parmesan cheese.

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Albacore tuna salad, lemon zest and tomato on sourdough.

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Swiss cheese, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough.

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$9.00

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$14.00

8 Bone-In wings prepared one of two ways. -Spicy mango habanero sauce, sweet basil, fresh mint. -Ginger-plum glaze, scallions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds.

Cheeseboard

Cheeseboard

$13.00

Our Cheeses Today are: (Sorry, no substitutions) Sweet Fire Mango Jack Buttermilk Bleu Barely Buzzed- Espresso and Lavender rubbed white cheddar Served with fresh fruit, glazed walnuts, olive oil & bread. Sorry, no substitutions

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$14.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, and sun-dried tomato tapenade with feta, tomatoes, pickled onions and cucumbers, kalamata olives, and warm pita triangles.

Smoked Trout Spread

Smoked Trout Spread

$14.00

Smoked trout and cream cheese served with warm pita triangles, capers, pickled red onion and cucumbers, slivered almonds.

Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa

Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa

$6.50

Warm tri-color corn tortilla chip with fresh cut Pico de Gallo salsa.

Ginger-Lime Chicken Satay

Ginger-Lime Chicken Satay

$8.00

Served with your ginger-soy dipping sauce.

Gochujang Beef Satay

Gochujang Beef Satay

$11.00

Korean chli-marinated sirloin served with wasabi sour cream.

Spicy Shrimp Satay

Spicy Shrimp Satay

$11.50

Sambal, garlic and lime-marinated white shrimp with a honey-lime-chili-cilantro dipping sauce.

Red Curry and Turmeric Chicken Satay

Red Curry and Turmeric Chicken Satay

$8.00

Served with hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon Satay

Teriyaki Salmon Satay

$13.00

Teriyaki marinated and served with mango salsa.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod with poblano crema, shredded cabbage, scallions, and cilantro.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Thin-sliced beef sirloin with pico de gallo, crisp iceberg, and Cotija cheese.

Fusion Pork Tacos

Fusion Pork Tacos

$11.00

Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder on warm yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.

Bruschetta Pomodoro

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$12.00

Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Flash-fried brussels sprouts with bacon bits, maple-bacon vinaigrette and shaved Romano cheese.

Salads

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens and garlic grilled rustic toast tossed with champagne vinaigrette, feta cheese, fresh whole-milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, and basil.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach with roasted shallot vinaigrette, sliced pears, blue cheese and balsamic-orange glazed walnuts.

Bardenay Caesar

Bardenay Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with garlic Parmesan croutons, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and anchovies.

Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$17.50

Seared rare tuna fillet on mixed greens with lemon-herb vinaigrette, roasted sweet peppers, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, capers, and toasted pine nuts.

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa and spinach in lemon-tahini dressing with sriracha aioli, edamame, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber and onion. -Vegan

Ginger Soy Chicken Salad

Ginger Soy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chilled sesame-chili chicken with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions, edamame, and water chestnuts with ginger-soy vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro, sesame seeds, and crisp wontons.

Beef Tenderloin Salad

Beef Tenderloin Salad

$19.00

With tomato-basil vinaigrette, feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, and cucumber.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Charbroiled Burger

Charbroiled Burger

$12.00

Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$15.00

Thin-sliced beef sirloin, provolone and spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.

1/2 Tuna & Cheddar

1/2 Tuna & Cheddar

$8.50

Half of an albacore tuna salad sandwich with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Tuna & Cheddar

Tuna & Cheddar

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest & mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough. Please be advised that the mayonnaise can be taken off the bread, but cannot be taken out of the tuna salad.

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.50

Half of a slow-roasted turkey sandwich on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

1/2 Club

1/2 Club

$8.50

Half of a club sandwich with slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.

Bardenay Club

Bardenay Club

$12.00

Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.

1/2 Reuben

1/2 Reuben

$9.50

Half of a sandwich - Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chipotle- marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and grilled onion on a brioche bun.

Mediterranean Steak Pita

Mediterranean Steak Pita

$12.50

Gochujang beef sirloin, hummus, feta, grilled onion, and tomato in a toasted pita.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated mushroom cap, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted bell peppers, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on macho focaccia.

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

$13.50

Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder, roasted poblano chili, black bean spread, roasted garlic mayo, cilantro, and Cotija cheese on manchego focaccia.

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.

Yellowfin Tuna Club

Yellowfin Tuna Club

$17.50

Seared rare lemon-garlic tuna fillet with peppered bacon, arugula, pickled ginger, and wasabi aioli on manchego focaccia.

Quinoa Burger

Quinoa Burger

$10.50

Handmade black bean and quinoa patty with roasted onion-feta aioli, arugula, sliced tomatoes, and pickled red onions and cucumbers on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Menu

Swiss cheese, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough.
Kid's Cod & Chips

Kid's Cod & Chips

$8.00

Two pieces of battered cod, French fries, tartar sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough with choice of an a la carte item.

Kid's Fett Noodles

Kid's Fett Noodles

$6.50

Fettuccine noodles, butter, and Parmesan cheese.

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.50

Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Albacore tuna salad, lemon zest and tomato on sourdough.

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Swiss cheese, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough.

Kid's Chicken Breast

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.50

Sliced and served plain on a lettuce leaf.

Entrees

Cod & Chips

Cod & Chips

$15.00

Crispy panko-herb breading on beer-battered cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon served with French fries, and a pickled jalapeno coleslaw garnish.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.

Linguine Piccata

Linguine Piccata

$10.50

Garlic pasta in a light white wine-caper cream sauce with shallots, parsley, oregano, and lemon zest.

Cider-Brined Pork Chop

Cider-Brined Pork Chop

$17.00

Bone-in Frenched loin chop, caramelized fennel, and candied apple cider gastrique. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and house vegetables.

Trout Fillet

Trout Fillet

$19.50

Fresh skin-on Hagerman trout fillet with balsamic cream and capers. Served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables.

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$16.00

Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford beef sirloin, rice noodles, basil, cilantro, scallions and lime. Over star anise-ginger infused beef broth with lemongrass-habanero and hoisin sauces.

Beef Filet

Beef Filet

$30.00

8 oz. Bacon wrapped filet -Madeira demi-glace topped w/ fried shallots. Served w/ mash and veg. -BC butter atop veal demi glace w/ mash and veg. -Peppercorn crusted and topped w/ cherry tomato jam; served on arugula salad w/ balsamic reduction and mash.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$33.00

14oz Ribeye prepared one of three ways: - Madeira veal demi-glace topped with fried shallots and served with garlic smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables. -Blue cheese butter atop Madeira veal demi-glace with garlic smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables. -Peppercorn-crusted and topped with cherry tomato jam; served on arugula salad with balsamic reduction and garlic smashed potatoes.

Salmon Fillet

$18.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50

with cream cheese frosting, pecan and Bardenay Ginger Rum raisins.

Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake

Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake

$7.00

with rich chocolate ganache. Heat for 30 seconds.

Vanilla Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, lemon wedge.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, bell peppers, tomato, cucumber, Romano cheese, garlic croutons.

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00
Side Sweet Pot FF

Side Sweet Pot FF

$4.00
Red Bean and Chorizo Cup

Red Bean and Chorizo Cup

$4.00
Red Bean and Chorizo Bowl

Red Bean and Chorizo Bowl

$5.00

Served with dry jack cheese & oyster crackers.

Daily Rotating Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup of the day

Daily Rotating Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup of the day

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$4.00
Garlic Smashed Potatoes with Gravy

Garlic Smashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.00
Apricot Walnut Cous Cous

Apricot Walnut Cous Cous

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Henry's Root Beer

Henry's Root Beer

$3.50
Henry's Vanilla Cream Soda

Henry's Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50
Henry's Orange Cream Soda

Henry's Orange Cream Soda

$3.50
Perrier

Perrier

$4.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

Location

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID 83616

Directions

Gallery
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image
Banner pic
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rembrandt's
orange star5.0 • 376
93 S Eagle Rd Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Flying Pie - 398 South Eagle Road
orange starNo Reviews
398 South Eagle Road Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 443
676 E Riverside Dr. Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Porterhouse
orange star4.7 • 258
600 S Rivershore Ln Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Bella Aquila Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,213
775 S Rivershore Ln Ste 100 Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
JoVinos
orange starNo Reviews
1044 S Ancona Ave Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eagle

Bella Aquila Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,213
775 S Rivershore Ln Ste 100 Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive
orange star4.5 • 491
404 S Eagle RdEagle, ID 83616 Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Coyne's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 443
676 E Riverside Dr. Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Rembrandt's
orange star5.0 • 376
93 S Eagle Rd Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Porterhouse
orange star4.7 • 258
600 S Rivershore Ln Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
The Flats 16
orange star4.4 • 105
3705 Highway 16 Eagle, ID 83616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eagle
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston