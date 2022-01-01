Lillys of Long Beach
Come in and enjoy!
954 West Beech Street
Location
954 West Beech Street
Long Beach NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jetty Bar & Grill
We hope you and your families are staying safe & healthy during this time! We are taking your health seriously & ensuring that our staff comply with all of the CDC's recommendations. Thank you for ordering!
Delivery & Takeout Hours:
Thursday: 4pm-9pm
Friday: 4pm-9pm
Saturday: 1pm-9pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Genova's Pizza and Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
Long Beach Sandwich Company
Come in and enjoy!
Swingbellys
Come in and enjoy!