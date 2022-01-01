Go
Grotta di Fuoco

Cave Of Fire...

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

960 W Beech St • $$

Avg 4.5 (445 reviews)

Meatballs$14.00
Beef, Mortadella, golden raisins and pecorino **contains nuts
Fish Special$30.00
Local black sea bass, asparagus, green chickpea puree, farro, sorrel
Diavola Pizza$17.00
pomodoro, fior di latte, hot soppressata, pepperoncini
Cavolini Pizza$16.00
smoked mozzarella, shaved brussels sprouts, 'nduja, hot honey
Pizza Special$18.00
white clam oreganata
Ricotta Gnocchi$22.00
sweet pepper & onion puree, frico crumble, crumbled sausage
Polenta Fries$8.00
Bianca Pizza$17.00
ricotta, fior di latte, fontina, goat cheese, roasted garlic
Margherita Pizza$13.00
960 W Beech St

Long Beach NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
