Jetty Bar & Grill

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Taco - Fish
Jetty Burger
Lobster Roll

Small Plates

Beach Cakes

$12.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00
Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$11.00
Empanada of The Week

Empanada of The Week

$8.00

(2) Per Order. Served with Our Signature Chipotle Aioli

Chorizo

Chorizo

$10.00

Served with Rice.

Croquettes

Croquettes

$9.00

(2) Potato, Ham & Manchego Cheese Fried

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Small Bowl Of Fried Calamari Served with Signature Aioli Sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with Fries. *Photo Shows Chicken Fingers with Jetty Sauce

Skewers

Skewers

$9.00

(2) Per Order. *Picture has Jetty Sauce Add On

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Mussels/Clams/Oysters

Clam Pot

$45.00

Oysters

Little Neck Clams

Seafood Platter

$75.00

Tacos

Taco - Lobster

Taco - Lobster

$10.00

Served with Roasted Corn.

Taco - Fish

Taco - Fish

$7.00

Served with Coleslaw & Chipotle Aioli on a Flour Tortilla.

Taco - Skirt Steak

Taco - Skirt Steak

$8.00

Served on a Soft Corn Tortilla.

Taco - Shrimp

$7.00

Taco - Jerk Chicken

$6.00

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat, Cheddar, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo

Taco - Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

Taco - Pulled Pork

$6.00
Taco - Beef

Taco - Beef

$4.00

Traditional Ground Beef with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Pico De Gallo on a Hard Corn Tortilla

Taco - Black Bean

$5.00

Arepas

Crispy Corn based Pancake, Sliced Open & Filled With Different Fillings

Arepa - Skirt Steak

$8.00

Skirt Steak, Feta Cheese & Sweet Onions

Arepa - Shrimp

$8.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Mozzarella & Pico De Gallo

Arepa - Pulled Pork

Arepa - Pulled Pork

$7.00

Pulled Pork & Crumbled Goat Cheese

Arepa - Jerk Chicken

$7.00

Jamaican Spiced Chicken, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese

Arepa - Black Bean

Arepa - Black Bean

$6.00

Black Beans, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese

Arepa - Sweet Plantain

Arepa - Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Crumbled Feta Cheese

Wings

Wings - Buffalo

Wings - Buffalo

$12.00

(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.

Wings - Jetty

Wings - Jetty

$12.00

(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.

Wings - Chipotle

$12.00

(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.

Wings - BBQ

$12.00

(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.

Wings - Nude

$12.00

(8) per order. Served with Blue Cheese.

Salads

Salad - Taco

Salad - Taco

$15.00

Traditional Ground Beef, Avocado, Black Bean, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Romaine in a Tortilla Shell

Salad - Bahia

Salad - Bahia

$13.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Grilled Pineapple & Balsamic Vin *Shrimp in photo is an Add On

Salad - Jetty

$12.00

Arugula, Dried Cranberries. Walnuts, Beets, Goat Cheese, Honey Lime Dressing

Salad - Caesar

$11.00
Salad - Chopped

Salad - Chopped

$11.00

Romaine, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Red Onion, Boiled Egg, Feta, Balsamic Vin

Salad - Summer

$12.00

Large Plates

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Skirt Steak & Grilled Shrimp. Served with Roasted Corn.

Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.00
Marinated Skirt Steak

Marinated Skirt Steak

$21.00

Served with Roasted Corn & Sweet Plantins

Linguini With Clam Sauce

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with Fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with Fries.

Burger Quesadilla

$17.00

Served with Fries.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$17.00

Served with Fries.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Served with Fries.

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Served with Fries.

Jetty Burger

Jetty Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Served with a side of Coleslaw & Fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Served with a Side of Coleslaw & Fries.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$20.00

New England Style Lobster Roll on a Brioche Bun. Served with Fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Mozzarella, Tomato & Lettuce On A Brioche Bun. Served with Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Pressed Sandwich with Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss, Pickles & Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork over Coleslaw with Crispy Onion Rings on a Brioche Bun. Served with Fries.

Jetty Rice Bowl

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp with Black Beans, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar & Avocado. Served In a Bowl over a Bed of Rice or in a Wrap with Fries.

Island Time Bowl

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Grilled Pineapple & Pico De Gallo over a Bed of Coconut Rice

Wrap - Jetty

$15.00

Wrap - Crunchy Chicken

$15.00

Crunchy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce , Cheddar & Ranch Dressing. Served with Fries.

Wrap - Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Served with Fries.

Sides

Side - Roasted Corn

$5.00

Side - Patatas Bravas

$6.00

Side - Sliced Avocado

$5.50

Side - Fried Yucca

$5.00

Side - House Salad

$5.50

Side - Sweet Plantains

$5.50

Side - Coconut Rice

$5.00

Side - Fries

$5.00

Side - Rice

$4.50

Side - Black Beans

$4.50

Side - Bread

$2.00

Side - Guacamole

$2.50

Side - Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Filled with Bavarian Cream. Served with a side of Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Lava Cake

$6.00

Sail Away Iced Coffee

$6.00

Brunch Drinks

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

32oz Bloody Mary

$20.00

32oz Mimosa

$18.00

Morning Mule

$12.00

Boozy Latte

$12.00

Sail Away 'Club'

$6.00

Sail Away Iced Coffee

$6.00

Movie Drink

$8.00

Brunch Menu

French Toast Dunkers

$11.00

Pressed Egg Sandwich

$11.95

Sunnyside Bowl

$11.95

Avocado Smash

$12.95

Pupusus

$10.95

Chicken and Waffles

$13.95

Breakfast Platter

$11.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

Yoga Brunch

$45 yoga brunch

$45.00

$20 Sip & Stretch

$20.00

Football Menu

NFL Package

$50.00

Draft Pick Sampler

$35.00

6 Jetty Wings 3 Burger Sliders 3 Buffalo Chicken Empanadas 6 Mozzarella Sticks

$4 Domestic Can

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

We hope you and your families are staying safe & healthy during this time! We are taking your health seriously & ensuring that our staff comply with all of the CDC's recommendations. Thank you for ordering! Delivery & Takeout Hours: Thursday: 4pm-9pm Friday: 4pm-9pm Saturday: 1pm-9pm Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Website

Location

832 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY 11561

Directions

