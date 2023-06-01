Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Ocean 5 New York Avenue

5 New York Avenue

longbeach, NJ 11561

Food

Sides

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Wild Mushrooms

$10.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$10.00

Roasted Heirloom Turnips

$10.00

Bread

$6.00

Appetizers

Burrata

$14.00

Strawberry Compote

Beet Salad

$14.00

arugula, pistacios, chardonnay vin

parsnip Lentil soup

$12.00

spiced yogurt,chive oil

crispy shrimp

$18.00

curry-cucumber mayo

calamari ala plancha

$18.00

passionfruit vinaigrette

steamed littleneck clams

$18.00

smoked bacon white wine herbs

pei mussels

$18.00

safron cream, fine herbs

tuna tataki

$21.00

soy, spring onion, charred citrus

Local fluke Ceviche

$18.00

citrus. coconut milk, peppers, cilantro

Crab Cake

$22.00

Salmon Crudo

$18.00

Entrees

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$28.00

honey-lime chili sauce, fries

Waygu Beef Burger

$26.00

caramelized onions, foie gras,gruyere

Barolo Braised Pork

$28.00

Oyster mushrooms, Kale, creamy polenta

Pan Seared Local fish

$32.00

Lentils, Spring Onions, Asparagus.

Seafood Fried rice

$28.00

Kimchi Butter, Kale, Fries

Pan Roasted Island Salmon

$32.00

Pineapple Salsa, Basmati rice

Wild Mushroom Rigatoni

$28.00

Mango Salsa , Basmati Rice

Braised Berkshire Pork

$28.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$34.00

Crab Cake

$44.00

Lobster Roll

$36.00

Scallops

$38.00

SwordFish

$38.00

Ny Strip

$36.00

Lunch

local fish Tacos

$18.00

Pinapple salsa, Avocado,Napa Cabbage

Spiced Tuna Taco

$25.00

Mango Salsa ,pickled cucumber,

Fried Chicken Taco

$16.00

Honey-lime chili sauce, Pickled Beets

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$24.00

Honey-lime chili sauce, Pickled Beets

Maine Lobster Roll

$36.00

Lemon-Basil Mayo , Fries, brioche

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Tomatoes,Cucumbers, Olives, Romane

Lobster Nachos

$32.00

Butter poached Lobster, Queso Fondito, Avocado, Jalapeno

Fried Chicken Nachos

$22.00

Fried Chicken, Queso Fondito, Avocado, Jalapeno

Five on Burger

$18.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Wild Mushroom Quesadilla

$18.00

Local Burrata

$16.00

Lentil Soup

$14.00

Lobster Tacos

$32.00

Pork Quesodilla

$18.00

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Crab Cake

$22.00

Mussels

$18.00

Dessert

Assorted Gelato

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Affogado

$10.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

PassionFruit Margarita

$15.00

Pineapple Vodka Vanilla Sky

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Aperol Americano

$14.00

BloodyMary

$14.00

Gin and tonic

$12.00

Vodka Soda

$12.00

Tequila Soda

$12.00

Rum and Coke

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Strawberry refresher

$14.00

coconut Marg

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$16.00

BB Berry marg

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Dirty martini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

BB Cosmo

$14.00

Spicy Strawberry

$14.00

Titos Soda

$16.00

Casamigos Marg

$16.00

Pineapple Mojito

$14.00

Lavender Iced Tea

$14.00

Frozen Margartia

$16.00

Frozen Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Beer

miller

$6.00

Montauk

$8.00

corona

$7.00

Oceansized

$12.00

Coney island

$8.00

pacifico

$8.00

Daura Damm

$8.00

Liquor

818 Blanco

$16.00

818 Blanco Reserve

$23.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Toki Whiskey

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Grey goose

$17.00

Grey Goose le Citrus

$17.00

White Wine

il Portale Pinot Grigio

$12.00

San Huberto Reserva

$12.00

cantine terra

$12.00

tilenus godelo

$14.00

txakoli balea

$14.00

chardonnay

$16.00

Jean Max Well

$16.00

Nucli

$14.00

Sand Point Chard

$12.00

Little Cricket

$14.00

Nucli

$14.00

Red Wine

RH1

$14.00

Caricature

$14.00

Malbec

$14.00

pinot Noir

$12.00

Rioja

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Red Wine bottles

Rioja Reserva

$42.00

Malbec Reserva

$48.00

Rh1

$50.00

Four Graces

$90.00

Geraud Pinot Noir

$42.00

Sparkling & Rose Wines

Listel Grain

$16.00

Balea Rose

$14.00

Les Lavandieres

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Sparkling Chardonnay

$12.00

Chateau De Pourcieux

$16.00

White Wine Bottles

Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

pinot grigio

$42.00

san huberto reserva

$52.00

Tilenus Godelo

$48.00

Chardonnay

$66.00

Txakoli Balea

$52.00

Jean Max

$62.00

Nucli

$50.00

Chateau De Pourcieux

$65.00

Rose Bottles

Balea TXAKOLI Bottle

$52.00

Les Lavandieres Du Vieux

$35.00

Listel Grain de Gris

$40.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$4.00

Water Bottle

$6.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Speed

Tequila Soda

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Rum Coke

$14.00

Vodka Soda

$14.00

Vodka Cran

$14.00

Shot (well)

$7.00

Shot (premium)

$12.00

Vodka Lemonade

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Dirty Shirley

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Well Mixed

$12.00

Premium Mixed

Mimosa

Bloody Mary

Brunch

Local Fish Tacos

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$25.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Mexican Pork Quesadilla

$18.01

Butter Poached Lobster Nachos

$32.00

Wild Mushroom Quesadilla

$16.00

Wild Mushroom Frittata

$18.00

Miso Glazed Scottish Salmon Fried Rice

$22.00

Maine Lobster Roll

$38.00

5-0 Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Spring Veggie Hash

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
5 New York Avenue, longbeach, NJ 11561

