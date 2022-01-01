Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Grotta di Fuoco

445 Reviews

$$

960 W Beech St

Long Beach, NY 11561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Pizza Special
Baby Gem

Antipasti

Meatballs

$15.00

Beef, Mortadella, golden raisins and pecorino **contains nuts

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Octopus

$18.00

Mussels

$17.00

PEI mussels, ‘nduja, pomodoro

Appetizer Special

$12.00Out of stock

baccala fritters, lemon parsley aioli

Porchetta Crostini

$10.00

Pepper Crostini

$10.00

Fig Crostini

$10.00

Eggplant Crostini

$10.00

Insalata

Baby Gem

$12.00

radicchio, tomato, red onion, taggiasca olive, pancetta, provolone, creamy italian dressing

Escarole "Caesar"

$12.00

croutons, parmigiana, anchovy dressing

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock

Primi

Homemade pastas

Ricotta Gnocchi

$23.00

sweet pepper & onion puree, frico crumble, crumbled sausage

Linguini

$27.00

clams, herbs, white wine

Pasta Special

$25.00

torchio di grano arso, broccoli rabe, hot sausage, garlic & oil, grated ricotta salata

Chitarra

$30.00

Radiatori

$25.00

cocoa radiatori, wild boar bolognese, pecorino

Lumache

$25.00

roasted eggplant, pomodoro, basil, ricotta salata

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$17.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Red

$8.00

Kids Pasta Garlic & Oil

$6.00

Wood Fired Pizza

provolone, speck, pomodoro, sweer peppers

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Diavola Pizza

$17.00

pomodoro, hot soppressata, provolone, long hot peppers, bianca sardo, hot honey

Patata Pizza

$18.00

smoked mozzarella, pecorino, potatoes, 'nduja, rosemary pesto

Pizza Special

$18.00

butternut squash puree, taleggio, mozzarella, sage, cured chorizo, red onion

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Secondi

served with rigatoni pomodoro **NO SUBSTITUTIONS**

Butterflied Branzino

$35.00

potato, white bean, herb oil

NY Strip

$45.00

Veal Chop Milanese

$39.00

pickled hot peppers, arugula, red onion, cider vinegar, parmigiana.

Monkfish

$30.00

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$45.00

bone in veal chop parmigiana rigatoni pomodoro **NO SUBSTITUTIONS**

Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

With side of rigatoni in red sauce. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

With side of rigatoni in red sauce. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Contorni

Potatoes

$10.00

rosemary, parmigiana.

Escarole Side

$10.00

Desserts

pumpkin cheesecake, fluff, toasted almond, chopped chocolate & cherry salsa

Panna Cotta

$10.00

goats milk, figs, crumbled pistachio brittle

Torta di Nocciole

$11.00

Flourless hazelnut & chocolate cake, chocolate sauce, espresso chocolate gelato ** contains nuts

Affogato

$7.00

Boozy Affogato

$11.00

Budino

$10.00

Caramelized white chocolate budino, amarena cherry granita

Scoop Gelato

$4.50

Scoop Sorbet

$4.50

Tiramisu

$10.00

Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cave Of Fire...

Website

Location

960 W Beech St, Long Beach, NY 11561

Directions

Gallery
Grotta di Fuoco image
Grotta di Fuoco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Genova's Pizza and Pasta - 212 New York Ave
orange starNo Reviews
212 New York Ave Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Sangria 71 - Island Park
orange star4.5 • 533
4585 Austin Blvd Island Park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
orange star4.5 • 1,112
442 Central Ave Cedarhurst, NY 11516
View restaurantnext
Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
60 Atlantic Avenue Oceanside, NY 11572
View restaurantnext
Il Pozzo Wine Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
46 Atlantic Avenue Lynbrook, NY 11563
View restaurantnext
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Center [24]
orange starNo Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

Speakeasy - 1032 West Beech Street
orange star4.4 • 511
1032 West Beech Street Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Jetty Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 381
832 West Beech Street Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Roc & Olive - 180 W Park Avenue
orange star4.4 • 364
180 W Park Avenue Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Sandwich Company
orange star4.1 • 221
801 west beech st Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Baldoria - Long Beach
orange star4.4 • 146
40-42 E Park Ave Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Island Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston