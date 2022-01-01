Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Grotta di Fuoco
445 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cave Of Fire...
Location
960 W Beech St, Long Beach, NY 11561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Genova's Pizza and Pasta - 212 New York Ave
No Reviews
212 New York Ave Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Speakeasy - 1032 West Beech Street
4.4 • 511
1032 West Beech Street Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurant