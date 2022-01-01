Go
Toast

Rancherito's Mexican Food

Come in and enjoy!

423 N Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (8330 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

423 N Main St

Layton UT

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Layton

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Burger Stop

No reviews yet

Hot Rods & Hamburgers and much more!
A pleasant flashback to the days of the 50's & 60's . Great food freshly prepared just the way you order it. We use only fresh (never frozen) local ground beef. Fresh baked buns daily, hand cut and freshly prepared fish & chips. Navajo taco's, grilled deli sandwiches, fresh salads, over the top shakes and sundaes and hundreds of flavor combinations to please even the pickiest of eaters.
If you are in the neighborhood stop in and we promise you will come back for more. and enjoy!

Scrambled!

No reviews yet

Locally owned breakfast and lunch diner serving some delicious classics as well as some fascinating new breakfast ensembles! Come try us today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston