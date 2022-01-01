Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lansing
  • /
  • Red Barn Campground & Restaurant

Red Barn Campground & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

2609 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Make it Your Way Omelette$8.95
Choice of Meat: (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage), egg, veggies (mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers) with cheese, with 2 Toasts and Hashbrowns
Denver Omelette$8.95
Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, and Ham, with 2 Toasts and Hashbrowns
Rods & Reels$9.95
Pile high of crinkle cut fries with cheese, bacon, jalapeno's. Add chili $2
Veggie Wrap$9.95
grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes with swiss cheese
Biscuits & Gravy Full Order$6.95
3 Little Piggies Omelette$8.95
Bacon, Sausage, and Ham with Cheese, with 2 Toasts and Hashbrowns
Basic Barn Burger$8.95
7oz ground chuck from New Albin City Meat Market. Cheese .50 Bacon 1.00
WW Dairy Cheese Curds$7.95
Name says it all
Big Barn Wrap$10.95
ground chuck, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, and thousand island
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.95
grilled chicken like it spicy add buffalo sauce
See full menu

Location

2609 Main St

Lansing IA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grille was opened with the customer in mind. Our gorgeous views are only the beginning to a wonderful experience you will have here. We offer great cocktails, ice cold beer, and fantastic food choices that you will enjoy. Please enjoy all we have to offer upstairs at the full service conventional bar and grille to our outdoor bar and patio area.

Salt and Tipple

No reviews yet

Chef and farmer driven casual lunch and dinner. Deli, grill and full bar, a little bit for everyone.

Good Times Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Driftless Harvest

No reviews yet

Driftless Harvest is a coffee shop and cafe located on the southwestern edge of the Driftless Area of Northeast Iowa.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston