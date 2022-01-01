Red Barn Campground & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
2609 Main St
Popular Items
Location
2609 Main St
Lansing IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill
Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grille was opened with the customer in mind. Our gorgeous views are only the beginning to a wonderful experience you will have here. We offer great cocktails, ice cold beer, and fantastic food choices that you will enjoy. Please enjoy all we have to offer upstairs at the full service conventional bar and grille to our outdoor bar and patio area.
Salt and Tipple
Chef and farmer driven casual lunch and dinner. Deli, grill and full bar, a little bit for everyone.
Good Times Restaurant and Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Driftless Harvest
Driftless Harvest is a coffee shop and cafe located on the southwestern edge of the Driftless Area of Northeast Iowa.