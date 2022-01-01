Go
Red Lodge Pizza Co.

While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!

115 South Broadway

Popular Items

Bread Sticks$6.95
6 homemade bread sticks served with your choice of sauce.
Large Pizza 16"$18.95
16" pizza, 12 slices, serves 3-4 people.
Small Pizza 12"$12.95
12" pizza, 8 slices, serves 1-2 people.
S/O Ranch$0.75
Individual Pizza 10"$9.95
10" pizza with toppings of your choice.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Breaded mozzarella, deep fried, and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Bread$7.95
Baked homemade Italian bread that's been brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Joliet$11.95
Sliced deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and house made ranch dressing.
Medium Pizza 14"$15.95
14" pizza, 10 slices, serves 2-3 people.
Chicken Fingers$10.95
4 large pieces of breaded chicken strips. Served with side of your choice and dipping sauce.
Location

Red Lodge MT

Red Lodge MT

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
