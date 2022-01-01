Red Lodge Pizza Co.
While we are best known for our pizza, our extensive menu has something for everyone: Great locally raised beef burgers, delightful salads, amazing Montana rolls, and our would famous crazy cookie dessert that the kids will talk about for days!
115 South Broadway
Popular Items
Location
115 South Broadway
Red Lodge MT
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
PREROGATIvE Kitchen
Open for lunch and dinner Friday through Monday, no reservations.
Ox Pasture
Come in and enjoy!
Carbon County Steak House
Come in and enjoy!
Bogart's
Established in 1975, Bogart’s is a destination restaurant for locals and out of town guests alike. At Bogart’s we combine a fun staff, unique atmosphere, seriously good Mexican food, and legendary margaritas to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience in Red Lodge.