Go
Restaurant 45 image

Restaurant 45

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1748 Reviews

$$

45 Milford Street

Medway, MA 02053

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Zios Chicken$21.99
Twin parmesan panko encrusted boneless breast of chicken over potato gnocchi in a tomato cream sauce with lightly dressed arugula, crispy prosciutto and shaved parmesan. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$21.99
Sauteed chicken and broccoli tossed with penne in our homemade alfredo sauce
Lg. Mesclun Salad$11.99
Mixed field greens tossed with sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons and a balsamic vinaigrette
Ed's Sirloin Burger$13.99
Classic Plain Burger. Ground Angus sirloin with lettuce, tomato and onion. Cheese only included if chosen.
Garlic Bread Basket$5.99
Chicken Parmesan$20.99
Breaded boneless breast of chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguine
Classic Chicken and Broccoli$20.99
Sautéed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne
L/C Chowder
Homemade Lobster Corn Chowder. This is not Gluten Free.
Sm. Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
This cannot be made Gluten Free.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

45 Milford Street, Medway MA 02053

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street Medway, MA 02053
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's
orange star3.0 • 12
74 Main Street Medway, MA 02053
View restaurantnext
Prezo Grille and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
229 1/2 E Main Street Milford, MA 01757
View restaurantnext
Chim Thai Cafe Milford
orange starNo Reviews
196 East Main Street Milford, MA 01757
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Restaurant 45

orange star4.7 • 1748 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston