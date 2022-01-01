Revival Cafe

Go
Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

197 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Burrizo$7.25
chorizo, egg, brown rice + quinoa, pepper jack, pickled chilis, fresno, flour tortilla
Salt-N-Pepa Sando$6.75
egg, bacon, cheddar+jack, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit - *egg and biscuit contain dairy
The Jimmy Pesto$6.25
egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin *egg and muffin contain dairy
Chai Latte (12oz)$3.75
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk. contains caffeine.
Cappuccino (8oz)$3.50
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Bagelicious$6.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Latte (12oz)$3.95
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.50
now serving george howell: tarrazu, costa rica
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
See full menu

Location

197 Elm Street

Somerville MA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

