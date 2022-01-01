Go
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits

BAR 32 Chocolate is a bean to bar chocolate company based in Atlantic City where life's indulgences take center stage. Chocolate, cocktails and music in an intimate bar and lounge with a full view of our kitchen.
Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen serves fresh made slices, pies, sandwiches and entrees . Traditional Italian American with a modern flair and a touch of rule breaking.
Rhythm and Spirits offers inspired Italian food, pizza and cocktails in a intimate environment and secret garden. Late night cocktails and pizza. Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11-4. Live Entertainment and DJs.

131 STennessee Ave

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Red Sauce$15.00
Fresh tomato sauce with spaghetti
Mark’s Caesar Salad$12.00
House Pie 12"$8.00
Fresh tomato, sauce topped with manchego, mozzarella & Parmesan.
Southern Fried Chicken Pie 16"$18.00
OGIR Mac Sauce, Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon, Hank’s Sauce
House Pie 16"$12.00
House Pie aka Plain pizza: Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Manchego and Parmesan
Cuzzie's Special$18.00
Cuzzie's grandmas pan fried chicken cutlet topped with thick cut heirloom tomato, honey whipped ricotta and fresh arugula dressed with EVOO and aged balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
Heirloom Caprese$14.00
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, aged balsamic reduction and EVOO on toasted hoagie roll with cherry pepper roasted garlic aioli
Sausage & Peppers$14.00
Your call oven roasted sweet or spicy Italian sausage on a toasted hoagie roll topped with provolone cheese peppers and onions
Smores$7.00
Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich$15.00
Chicken cutlets just like Cuzzie's grandma made, pounded out breaded and pan fried, topped with Chef's red sauce and mozzarella on toasted hoagie roll.
131 STennessee Ave

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
