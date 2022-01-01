Go
Toast

Sunsets at Pismo

Come in and enjoy!

228 W Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Arnold Palmer$3.50
Sprite$3.50
Diet coke$3.50
Jenny’s Elote$8.00
Seasoned with house made
tajin, parmesan & lime
Coke$3.50
See full menu

Location

228 W Grand Ave

Grover Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Fat Guys Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy Smokehouse BBQ, Prime Rib and American Casual Food like Fried Mac & Cheese Tacos

Rib Line by the Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bee House Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Let's be a part of The Bee House.

Mama Leah's Grover Beach

No reviews yet

Were ready to take care of you and your family! Call today to order your pizza for pick up or delivery!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston