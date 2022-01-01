Go
Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy

Great Taste Since 1955!

PIZZA

3015 Dixie Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

11" Build Your Own$9.75
French Fries$2.00
Steak Sandwich$7.25
Seasoned lean beef, crunchy pickles,sweet Spanish onions and Richards Original sauce on a hot buttered Italian or whole wheat bun.
Italian Salad$8.25
13 Build Your Own$13.50
Spaghetti Marinara$8.25
8" Build Your Own$6.00
16 Build Your Own$17.00
Cup Sauce$0.75
Calzone$8.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3015 Dixie Hwy

Hamilton OH

Sunday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
