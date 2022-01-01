Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy
Great Taste Since 1955!
PIZZA
3015 Dixie Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3015 Dixie Hwy
Hamilton OH
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Elbo Room
Come in and enjoy!
Chick'nCone
Come in and enjoy!
Tano Bistro
Inspired by Hamilton’s new energy and old history, our Tano Bistro-Hamilton location offers a fresh dining experience in a contemporary dining space located directly across from the beautiful Marcum Park. Chef Tano and team offer a seasonally changing menu prepared with the very best ingredients focused on local sourcing, sustainability and simplicity.
Richards Pizza Fairfield
Great Taste Since 1955!