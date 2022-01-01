Go
Rizzo's Pizzeria

Pizza, wings, subs, & more! Now located at 49 N Main Street with increased dining space and a game arcade.

49 N Main Street

Avg 4.9 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Chicken Finger Sub$10.50
Personal 8in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza$5.99
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.
Whole Ribeye Steak & Cheese Sub$11.50
Chicken Salad$9.50
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken (dipped in sauce of your choice), served with onion, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese over crisp iceberg lettuce.
Chx Finger Basket (Sauce Only On Side)$10.95
Large French Fry$4.00
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.50
A customer favorite! Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Greek seasoned all-natural grilled chicken, onion, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with a warm side of pita bread.
Large 16in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza$15.99
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe. $2 off Monday, online orders use $2off at checkout.
Small French Fry$2.75
Single Order Mozz Sticks (5)$5.25
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

49 N Main Street

Franklinville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
