Rizzo's Pizzeria
Pizza, wings, subs, & more! Now located at 49 N Main Street with increased dining space and a game arcade.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
49 N Main Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
49 N Main Street
Franklinville NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Steelbound Brewing
Hand crafted beer and cocktails and fresh, never frozen food in Ellicottville, NY!
The Ratchet Hatchet
Axe throwing lounge with full bar and small bites.
Balloons Restaurant
Dance & Night Club · Live Music Venue · American Restaurant
Ellicottville Brewing Company
Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.