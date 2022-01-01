Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

Go
A wood-fire oven is the heart of our simple and classic Italian menu, which features roasted wings, eggplant parmesan, beans and greens, rapini and sausage, meatballs in tomato sauce, sandwiches, salads and – of course – delicious wood-fired pizzas with your choice of toppings.

5433 Transit Road

Popular Items

Double(18) Buffalo$23.95
fried crispy available as plain, mild, medium, hot, or BBQ served with celery, bleu cheese
Italian Salad
V | GF
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Side French Fries$6.95
Caesar Salad
Large Margherita Pizza$24.95
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil | V
Large Traditional Pizza$21.75
san marzano sauce, galbani mozzarella, romano, evoo, fresh basil
Single(9) Wood Oven$15.00
marinated in lemon, olive oil, garlic, herbs, roasted in our wood-burning oven
Single(9) Buffalo$13.50
fried crispy available as plain, mild, medium, hot, or BBQ served with celery, bleu cheese
Small Traditional Pizza$16.50
san marzano sauce, galbani mozzarella, romano, evoo, fresh basil
Location

5433 Transit Road

Williamsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
