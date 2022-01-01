Go
Toast

Rockport House of Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

19 Broadway,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large cheese Pizza$13.25
Junior$6.25
Cheeseburger Sub$9.75
Large Vegetable$19.95
Eggplant Sub$8.75
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Large Fries$5.25
Cheeseburger club$8.95
Beef$7.25
Steak BBQ Cheese Sub$9.50
See full menu

Location

19 Broadway,

Rockport MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brothers' Brew

No reviews yet

Well-known family run coffee shop right in the heart of Main Street. Offerings include both breakfast and lunch items, with an emphasis on coffee, homemade pastries and highly sought after doughnuts!

7th Wave Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red skiff restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lobster Pool

No reviews yet

All of our seafood is fried in the same milk, flour, and oil.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston