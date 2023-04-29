Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cape Ann Coffees

review star

No reviews yet

86 Bass Ave

Gloucester, MA 01930

Hot Coffee

House Hot Coffee

$2.10+

Sumatra Hot Coffee

$2.10+

Hazelnut Hot Coffee

$2.10+

Vanilla Hot Coffee

$2.10+

Seasonal Hot Coffee

$2.10+

Decaf Hot Coffee

$2.10+

Decaf Hazelnut Coffee

$2.10+

Iced Coffee

House Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Sumatra Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Seasonal Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Hot Espresso Drinks

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Cafe Mocha

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Americano

$3.00+

Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Caramel Mach

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.30+

Double Espresso

$3.00

Extra Shot Espro

$1.00

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Banana Foster

$3.75+

Almond Joy

$3.75+

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Banana FST

$4.00+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Iced Carmel Mach

$3.75+

Iced Double Espresso

$3.00

Iced Triple Espresso

$4.25

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Xtra Espresso

$1.00

Iced Almond Joy

$4.00+

Chocolate milk SM

$2.25

Chocolate milk MD

$2.50

Chocolate milk LG

$3.00

Hot Tea

Sm Hot Tea

$2.10

Md Hot Tea

$2.50

Lg Hot Tea

$2.90

XL Hot Tea

$3.25

Breakfast Sandwich

BEC

$4.00

SEC

$4.00

HEC

$4.00

EC

$4.00

TEC

$4.00

E

$2.75

Smoked Salmon

$9.50

Bagel - Toast

Sesame Bagel

$1.25

Plain Bagel

$1.25

Everything Bagel

$1.25

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.25

Multi Grain Bagel

$1.25

Toast White

$1.50

Toast 6 Grain

$1.50

Toast Pump

$1.50

Toast English

$1.00

GF Bread

$2.50

Iced Tea - Lemonade

Sm Iced Tea

$2.25

Md Iced Tea

$2.75

Lg Iced Tea

$3.25

XL Iced Tea

$3.66

Lg Lemonade

$3.27

XL Lemonade

$4.49

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.00

Box Apple

$1.00

Box Grape

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

White Milk

$1.75+

Coke 500ml

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

ICE WATER

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade/Tea

$1.75+

Natalie's

$3.25

O.J.

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Water 1 Liter

$3.00

Water 20oz

$2.00

Yoo Hoo

$1.00

Frozen Drinks

Mango

$3.00+

Frozen Mocha

$3.00+

Wild Berry

$3.00+

Strawberry Banana

$3.00+

Baked Goods

COR

$1.87

Choc Chip

$1.87

Peanut Butter

$1.87

GF Cookie/Bar

$2.75

Apple Cake

$2.25

Brownie

$2.25

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Square Raspberry

$2.75Out of stock

Square Pecan

$2.75

Square Lemon

$2.75

Biscotti

$1.75

7 Layer Bar

$2.75

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Pump Coffee Cake

$2.50

Bread Lemon

$2.50

Frosted Banana

$2.75

Bread Banana

$2.50

GF Brownie

$3.00

GF Banana

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Cranberry Peach Muffin

$2.25

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.25

Corn Muffin

$2.25

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$2.25

Mixed Berry Muffin

$2.25

Pistachio Muffin

$2.25

S/F Blue Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.25

Pumpkin Raisin Muffin

$2.25

Heat/Butter

$0.50

Heated

Pastry/Scone

Cinnamon Stick

$2.50

Cinnamon Bun

$2.75

Apple Strudel

$2.40Out of stock

Raspberry Turnover

$2.40

Scone Blue

$2.43Out of stock

Scone Cranberry

$2.43

Scone Savory

$2.43Out of stock

Croissants

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$2.52Out of stock

Raspberry CC Croissant

$2.52

Plain Croissant

$2.25

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Retail

n-GDT

$2.50Out of stock

n-GDT Friday

$3.00Out of stock

n-Globe

$3.50

n-Sunday Globe

$6.00

n-Herald

$4.50

n-Sunday Herald

$6.00

n-NYT

$4.00

n-NYT Sunday

$6.00

Art $$$

Art Lynda

$30.00

COR Tins

$8.00

Delivery Charge

$5.00

Honey 16 oz

$12.00

Honey 32 oz

$18.00

Loaf Bread

$7.50

Green Mugs

$8.00

Note Cards

$3.75

Republic Teas (50)

$12.00

SS Tumbler

$25.00

XMass Cards

$7.00

Lunch Sandwich

Chicken - Half

$6.50

Chicken - Whole

$9.50

Egg - Half

$6.50

Egg - Whole

$9.50

Ham/Swiss - Half

$6.50

Ham/Swiss - Whole

$9.75

Roast Beef - Half

$6.65

Roast Beef - Whole

$9.75

Tuna - Half

$6.50

Tuna - Whole

$9.50

Turkey - Half

$6.50

Turkey - Whole

$9.75

BLT - Half

$6.50

BLT - Whole

$9.75

Specialty Sandwich

Hot Chicken - Half

$6.65

Hot Chicken - Whole

$9.75

SW Turkey - Half

$6.65

SW Turkey - Whole

$9.75

Thai Chicken - Half

$6.65

Thai Chicken - Whole

$9.75

Turkey Ruben - Half

$6.65

Turkey Ruben - Whole

$9.75

Vegetarian - Half

$6.65

Vegetarian - Whole

$9.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Fancy Chicken - Half

$6.50

Fancy Chicken - Whole

Peanut Butter / Jelly - Whole

$5.75

Peanut Butter / Jelly - Half

$4.50

Chowder - Soups

Soup Small

$4.50

Soup Med

$5.50

Soup Large

$7.00

Soup Quart

$14.00

Chowder Small

$5.00

Chowder Med

$6.50

Chowder Large

$8.00

Chowder Quart

$16.00

Quiche-Salad

Quiche - Slice

$5.00

Quiche - Whole

$26.00

Quiche - Whole GF

$28.00

Garden Salad

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Fruit Salad

$3.75

Banana

$1.00

Oatmeal Single Scoop

$3.75

Oatmeal Double Scoop

$5.00

Yogurt

$3.75

Add Meat

$3.75

Scoop Tuna

$3.75

Scoop Egg

$3.75

Scoop Chicken

$3.75

Coffee Bags

Half Pound

$7.50

Whole Pound

$15.00

Cakes - Pies

Slice Of Pie

$5.00

Slice of Cake

$5.00

Whole Pie

$26.00

Cakes - Whole

7" Whole Cake

$30.00

9" Whole Cake

$40.00

12" Whole Cake

$55.00

Apple Cake 12“

$24.00

Coffee Cake

$24.00

Half Sheet Cake

$70.00

Loaf Banana Bread/GF

$18.00

Loaf Lemon Bread

$18.00

Chips

Chip

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

86 Bass Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

