Mile Marker One

1,606 Reviews

$$

75 Essex Ave

Gloucester, MA 01930

BANG BANG SHRIMP
GRASS FED BURGER
HORSERADDISH-CRUSTED HADDOCK

Oysters

CHARBROILED OYSTERS 6

$25.00
CHARBROILED OYSTERS 12

CHARBROILED OYSTERS 12

$50.00

garlic, butter, Parmigiano Reggiano, parsley, lemon

SOUP

CLAM CHOWDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$12.00
OYSTER PAN ROAST

OYSTER PAN ROAST

$14.00

oyster stew with sweet chili, sweet paprika and grilled toast

VERMONT WHITE CHEDDAR SOUP

$10.00

STARTERS

BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK RIBS

$16.00

sticky soy glaze, chili, cilantro

BANG BANG SHRIMP

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$18.00

fried and tossed with smoky Sambal sauce

PUMKIN BUTTER BOARD

$18.00
SAUTÉED MUSSELS

SAUTÉED MUSSELS

$18.00

sweet sausage, garlic, fennel, lemon, cream, grilled crostini

SEACUTERIE BOARD

SEACUTERIE BOARD

$25.00

tuna bresaola, smoked swordfish, octopus salami, tuna stuffed peppadews, ricotta di bufala, grilled Borettane onions, haddock-stuffed olives

SCOTCH EGG

SCOTCH EGG

$14.00Out of stock

SPICY BROCCOLI

$11.00

CRISP & SPICY BROCCOLI macadamia nuts and coconut

TUNA CRUDO

$19.00

VIRGILIOS CIABATTA & BUTTER

$6.00

Salads

CLASSIC CAESAR

CLASSIC CAESAR

$14.00

hearts of romaine, house Caesar dressing, roasted croutons G, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

GREEN BEAN SALAD

GREEN BEAN SALAD

$12.00

GREEN BEAN, CHERRY TOMATO & GOAT CHEESE extra virgin olive oil, toasted pine nuts

OYSTER WEDGE

$21.00

THE HOUSE

$12.00

crisp lettuces, tomato, cucumber, VT cheddar, yellow onion, chives fresh butter milk ranch

CAPRESE FANTASTICA

$16.00

Sandwiches

GRASS FED BURGER

GRASS FED BURGER

$19.00

beefsteak tomato, shredded lettuce, M1M sauce, toasted brioche roll

LOBSTER ROLL

$38.00

LOBSTER SMASH BURGER

$40.00+
LOBSTER STUFFED AVOCADO

LOBSTER STUFFED AVOCADO

$30.00Out of stock

fresh lobster meat, chipotle mayo, avocado, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tortilla chips

THE ITALIAN

THE ITALIAN

$18.00

Entrees

CHICKEN MILANESE G

CHICKEN MILANESE G

$28.00

Sautéed breaded bone-in breast of chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano potatoes

FISH & CHIPS

$29.00

perfectly-fried haddock, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

GRASS-FED RIBEYE

$42.00

14 0z ribeye, hand-cut fries, crisp Brussels sprouts & peppadews

GRILLED LAMB CHOPS

$33.00

spinach rice, grilled asparagus, mushrooms, garlic, Port wine demi-glace

HORSERADDISH-CRUSTED HADDOCK

HORSERADDISH-CRUSTED HADDOCK

$30.00

crispy leeks, herb mashed potatoes, balsamic shallot reduction

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE G

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE G

$36.00

fresh shucked local lobster, VT white cheddar cheese, macaroni, peas, toasted panko topping

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$21.00

TAHINI-ROASTED CAULIFLOWER roasted grape tomatoes, spinach, green & black beans, extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs

SEARED SCALLOPS

$33.00

pesto fregola pasta G , baby arugula, crisp pancetta, grilled baby yellow tomatoes

SLICED COULOTTE STEAK

$36.00

TEMPURA TUNA

$33.00

tomatoes, olives, capers, lemon zest, garlic, fresh thyme, parsley, extra virgin olive oil and lemon tuna fusilli G

Sides

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$10.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

SIDE GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$10.00

SIDE HERB MASHED POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Kids Meals

KIDS CELERY & CARROT STICKS

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS FRIED HADDOCK

$16.00

KIDS CHICKEN BREAST

$13.00

KIDS SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$13.00

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

KIDS BURGER

$15.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

ICE CREAM

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

DESSERTS

APPLE CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE

$12.00Out of stock

BROWNIE SUNDAY

$11.00

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER LAVA

$12.00Out of stock
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$16.00
UPSIDE DOWN BANANNA CAKE

UPSIDE DOWN BANANNA CAKE

$12.00

COFFEE/TEA

CUP OF COFFEE

$3.00

CUP OF DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

IRISH BREAKFAST TEA

$4.00

ENGLISH BREAKFAST DECAF TEA

$4.00

CHAMOMILE TEA- NONCAF

$4.00

MINT TEA NONCAF

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$8.00

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

JUICE / KOMBUCHA

APPLE JUICE

CRANBERRY

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

TOMATO JUICE

VIRGIN BLODDY MARY

$5.00

KOMBUCHA- HIBISCUS GINGER

$6.00

KOMBUCHA- JASMINE LAVENDER

$6.00

SODA / H20

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$3.25

GINGER BEER

$4.00

MAINE ROOT ORGANIC LEMONADE

$6.00

MAINE ROOT ORGANIC ROOT BEER

$6.00

SPRITE

$3.25

ROY ROGERS

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$5.00

VIRGIN COCKTAIL

$6.00

SODA WATER

$3.25

TONIC WATER

$3.25

SARATOGA LARGE SPARKLING

$12.00

SARATOGA LARGE STILL

$12.00

SARATOGA SMALL SPARKLING

$6.50

SARATOGA SMALL STILL

$6.50

DASANI WATER

$4.00

MILK

MILK - Small

$3.00

CASHEW MILK - Small

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK - Small

$3.50

CASHEW MILK - Large

$6.00

MILK - Large

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MILK - Large

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Waterfront Restaurant

Location

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Mile Marker One image
Mile Marker One image
Mile Marker One image
Mile Marker One image

