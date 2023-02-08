Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cove Cafe

71 Reviews

1064 Washington St

Gloucester, MA 01930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast

Served all day

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

2 eggs, homemade salsa, avocado, cheddar, hot sauce in a wrap

Veggie Special

$9.00

1 egg, swiss, spinach, avocado, tomato on everything bagel

Lanesvillian Special

$11.00

2 eggs, cheddar, bacon, ham or sausage on ciabatta

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

1 egg and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Meat

$5.99

1 egg and cheese with either bacon, ham or sausage

Hash brown Melt

$9.00

2 eggs, cheddar, hash-brown paddy, maple syrup on ciabatta

Toasted bagel

$3.50

Salads& Bowls

Garden Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad w/ Tuna

$11.98

Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad

$11.98

Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$11.98

Balsamic Bowl

$10.99

Chipolte Bowl

$10.99

Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Specialty Sandwich

Turkey Ranch

$9.99

Specialty Chicken Salad

$9.99

Rachie

$9.99

Signature Roast Beef

$9.99

Cuban

$9.99

Hot Pastrami

$9.99

Italian

$9.99

Classic BLT

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

daily special

$9.99

Turkey Apple Cheddar

$9.99

Meatball Melt

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

PBJ

$4.99

Build your own sandwich

BYO Sandwich

$7.49

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Cold brew

$2.75+

Hot Espresso Drink

Sm Espresso

$3.75

Md Espresso

$4.25

Lg Espresso

$4.50

Sm Americano

$3.00

Med Americano

$3.50

Lg Americano

$4.00

Single

$1.25

Double

$2.00

Iced Espresso Drink

Small

$3.75

Medium

$4.50

Large

$4.75

Sm Americano

$3.25

Med Americano

$3.75

Lg Americano

$4.25

Single

$1.75

Double

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A hidden gem, located in the seaside neighborhood of historic Gloucester. This Lanesville café offers local micro-brewed coffees, delicious signature sandwiches, homemade pastries/desserts, quiches, cookies and more! Alisha Clayton, owner, and her team have been successfully evolving into a cozy unique café. We are opened daily.

Website

Location

1064 Washington St, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Cove Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lobster Pool
orange starNo Reviews
329 Granite St Rockport, MA 01966
View restaurantnext
Brothers' Brew
orange star4.5 • 265
27 Main St Rockport, MA 01966
View restaurantnext
Willow Rest
orange star4.5 • 358
1 Holly Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Rockport House of Pizza - 19 Broadway,
orange starNo Reviews
19 Broadway, Rockport, MA 01966
View restaurantnext
Tonno - Gloucester
orange starNo Reviews
2 Main St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Turner's Fish n Chips Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 85
4 Smith St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gloucester

Azorean
orange star4.6 • 1,875
133 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Mile Marker One
orange star4.4 • 1,606
75 Essex Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Passports Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 536
110 MAIN ST Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Magnolia 525 Tavern - Magnolia
orange star4.4 • 466
12 Lexington Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Willow Rest
orange star4.5 • 358
1 Holly Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Machaca
orange star4.7 • 208
14 Rogers Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gloucester
Rockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston