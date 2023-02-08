The Cove Cafe
71 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A hidden gem, located in the seaside neighborhood of historic Gloucester. This Lanesville café offers local micro-brewed coffees, delicious signature sandwiches, homemade pastries/desserts, quiches, cookies and more! Alisha Clayton, owner, and her team have been successfully evolving into a cozy unique café. We are opened daily.
Location
1064 Washington St, Gloucester, MA 01930
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Gloucester
More near Gloucester