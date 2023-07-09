Main picView gallery

The Lobster 115 E. Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

115 E. Main Street

Gloucester, MA 01930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

TAKEOUT

TAKEOUT

CHOWDER Clam

$8.50

CHOWDER Haddock

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

COLD Lobster Roll

$24.00

HOT Lobster Roll

$25.00

TWIN Lobster Rolls

$48.00

CHIX LOBSTER CHILLED

$8.50

SMASHBURGER

$16.00

FRIED HADDOCK SAND

$17.00

PAN SEAR HADDOCK SAND

$17.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

LOBSTER Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Hot Dog

$4.50

Hot Dog Twin

$8.50

BOAT Calamari

$12.00

BOAT CHIX TENDERS

$12.00

BOAT CLAM

$19.50

BOAT HADDOCK

$15.00

BOAT LOBSTER TAILS

$30.00

BOAT SCALLOP

$18.50

BOAT SHRIMP

$18.50

PLATE Calamari

$15.00

PLATE CLAM

$22.50

PLATE CHIX TENDER

$15.00

PLATE HADDOCK

$18.00

PLATE LOB TAILS

$33.00

PLATE SCALLOP

$21.50

PLATE SHRIMP

$21.50

PLATTER Lobstermen

$52.00

Chips

$1.25

Fries

$4.50

SLAW

$1.50

Tuna Tartar Special

$14.00

Seared Tuna Sandwich

$16.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hotdog

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Ice Tea-Sweet

$3.00

Poland Spring

$1.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hotdog

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Ice Tea-Sweet

$3.00

Poland Spring

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The freshest seafood in the oldest seaport!

Location

115 E. Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
64 Main Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Tonno - Gloucester
orange starNo Reviews
2 Main St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
The Rudder - Gloucester
orange starNo Reviews
73 Rocky Neck Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Cape Ann Coffees
orange starNo Reviews
86 Bass Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester - 131 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
131 Main Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Turner's Fish n Chips Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 85
4 Smith St Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gloucester

Azorean
orange star4.6 • 1,875
133 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Mile Marker One
orange star4.4 • 1,606
75 Essex Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Passports Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 536
110 MAIN ST Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Magnolia 525 Tavern - Magnolia
orange star4.4 • 466
12 Lexington Ave Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Willow Rest
orange star4.5 • 358
1 Holly Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Machaca
orange star4.7 • 208
14 Rogers Street Gloucester, MA 01930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gloucester
Rockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston