Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Selma

All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2905 McCall Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichanga$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada. Served with rice & beans
Chips & Salsa$1.95
Menudo
Award winning hominy & tripe soup. Includes choice of tortillas
1 Item Combination Plate$13.99
Choice 1 item - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
2 Item Combination Plate$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas Deluxe$20.99
Combination of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp (3). Served with rice & beans
Tortillas$2.00
Large Chips$5.00
Salsa Fresca Pint$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2905 McCall Ave

Selma CA

Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

