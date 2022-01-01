Go
RUN' Em Racks Billiards Bar & Grill image
Caterers

RUN' Em Racks Billiards Bar & Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

928 Plainfield Street

Johnston, RI 02919

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

928 Plainfield Street, Johnston RI 02919

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cayalá

No reviews yet

Authentic Guatemalan Cuisine

Julianna's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Bolivian & Peruvian Cuisine
Latin American Restaurant

Nexdine

No reviews yet

Email unit417northwoodscafe@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Brutopia

No reviews yet

Here at Brutopia, we aim to provide world-class beers influenced by a traditional brewery style, while also tapping into the rich diversity of artisan craft beers and amazing local products found in our state of Rhode Island. Our brews are inspired from these local crafts and we use only the finest and freshest hops & grains, leaving each beer bursting with sensational aromas & flavors to perfectly compliment our dishes.

RUN' Em Racks Billiards Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston