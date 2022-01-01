Go
Italian Chefs have developed world famous cuisine which has proven that healthy and nutritious food can be prepared in a manner which satisfies a gourmet palate. It is this tradition of excellence that the Atwood Grill has presented to our patrons.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1413 Atwood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (1404 reviews)

1413 Atwood Avenue

Johnston RI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Baja's - Johnston

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Supreme Cafe

No reviews yet

A friendly restaurent with an atmosphere you been waiting for, Come and taste our quality rich southwestern style foods, from wraps to great tasting salads providing supreme foods that are Supremely good.

Brewed Awakenings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewed Awakenings

No reviews yet

Retail Coffeehouse serving coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, charcuterie boards, full liquor license.

