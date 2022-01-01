Atwood Grill
Italian Chefs have developed world famous cuisine which has proven that healthy and nutritious food can be prepared in a manner which satisfies a gourmet palate. It is this tradition of excellence that the Atwood Grill has presented to our patrons.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1413 Atwood Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1413 Atwood Avenue
Johnston RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
