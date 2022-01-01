Go
Rye Knot

868 Merrimon Ave • $$$

Avg 4 (16 reviews)

FISH & CHIPS$19.00
CAPTAIN BOB’S FISH & CHIPS 19
Fresh Cod with Captain Bob’s Beer Batter and Fried Crispy | Red Cabbage Slaw | RK Tartar Sauce | Tallow Fries
VEG BURGER$16.00
GRATEFUL VEG 16
RK Black Bean & Beet Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Caramelized Onions | Maple Balsamic Reduction | Brioche Bun | Tallow (V-Vegetable Oil) Fries
BLT$16.00
FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT 16
Fried Green Tomato | Bacon | Lettuce | Goat Cheese | Truffle Aioli | Sourdough Bread | Tallow Fries
CAESAR SALAD FULL$14.00
CLASSIC CAESAR 14 (full)
Chopped Romaine | Shaved Asiago | Focaccia Croutons | House-Made Caesar Dressing
REUBEN$19.00
DARN GOOD REUBEN 19
RK Corned Beef Piled High | Sauerkraut | Swiss | Toasted | Russian Dressing | Jewish Rye | Tallow Fries
SHAVED RIBEYE$19.00
SHAVED RIBEYE SAMMY 19
Shaved Ribeye | Sautéed Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions | White Cheddar | Horseradish Crema | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
PORK WINGS$19.00
FLYING PIG PORK WINGS 9/16/20
One/Two/Three Jamaican Jerk Rubbed Pork Wings | Red Cabbage Slaw | Cilantro Lime Ranch OR RK Rub BBQ or Buffalo | Ranch or Blue Cheese | Pick One of Each Flavor 23
GRILLED CHICKEN SAMMY$16.00
GRILLED CHICKEN 16
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken Breast | Bacon | Pimento Cheese |Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
SALMON ENTREE$28.00
*SALMON 28
Pan Seared Fresh Salmon in Lemon Dill Butter | Sautéed Asparagus | Cucumber & Fennel Salad
BURGER$16.00
*CLASSIC BURGER 16
8 Oz. RK Ground Blend | Cheddar | LTO | Whiskey Pickles
| Mayo | Brioche Bun | Tallow Fries
Upscale
Formal
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

868 Merrimon Ave

Asheville NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
