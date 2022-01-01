RYE Restaurant & Lounge
RYE was Established in 2014. RYE offers a refined dining experience set in a stylish urban / rustic atmosphere. RYE serves lunch and dinner; Monday through Saturday. Located next to the CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel in Appleton
Fresh, local and simple. We carry our values into each location and train the staff to never cut any corner. Our Chefs prepare most items from scratch. Vegetables and fruits are sourced locally as much as possible. Our menu changes seasonally to reflect the mood of our chefs and showcase local products.
308 West College Ave
Popular Items
Location
308 West College Ave
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Appleton Beer Factory
We have an obvious and delicious priority – beer. Our goal is to put top-notch brew in your glass while putting you in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Appleton Beer Factory beers are crafted to deliver what is so often missing from many beers on the market today – balance. This balance was struck from passionate experimentation by knowledgeable brewers who have focused on respecting the ingredients they use and the people they serve.
ACOCA Coffee
Appleton's longest running coffee roastery.
Bazil's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Bona Fide Juicery
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.