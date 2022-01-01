Go
RYE Restaurant & Lounge

RYE was Established in 2014. RYE offers a refined dining experience set in a stylish urban / rustic atmosphere. RYE serves lunch and dinner; Monday through Saturday. Located next to the CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel in Appleton
Fresh, local and simple. We carry our values into each location and train the staff to never cut any corner. Our Chefs prepare most items from scratch. Vegetables and fruits are sourced locally as much as possible. Our menu changes seasonally to reflect the mood of our chefs and showcase local products.

308 West College Ave

Popular Items

Exotic Mushroom Risotto$16.00
Mushrooms, Shallot, Garlic and Herb Risotto & Truffled Citrus Parmesan Arugula
RYE's English Pub Burger$16.00
English Marinated Burger, Sunnyside Up Egg, 4yr Aged Cheddar, Pecanwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & RYE's Fries
New England Style Crab Cakes$14.00
Remoulade Sauce, Simple Slaw, Sriracha & Lemon
Filet of Beef$42.00
Filet of Beef with Creamy Parmesan Hashed Potatoes, Spinach, Roasted Tomato & Port Wine Demi
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan
& RYE Croutons
Goat Cheese Cheesecake$8.00
Lemon Infused Goat Cheese Cheesecake, Salted Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Ganache, Pistachio Graham Cracker Crust & Meringue Candied Nuts
Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Lemon Infused Goat's Cheese, Arugula, Candied Nuts & RYE's Honey Vinaigrette
Chicken Marsala$28.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, French Green Beans, Exotic Mushrooms & Marsala Demi
Raw Oyster$3.00
Raw on the 1/2 Shell. Served with Brandy Cocktail Sauce, Jalapeño Hogwash, Mignonette & Lemon.
WI Cheese Curds$9.00
Tempura Beer Batter & Sriracha Ketchup
Location

308 West College Ave

Appleton WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
