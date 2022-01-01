RYE Restaurant & Lounge

Appleton Beer Factory

No reviews yet

We have an obvious and delicious priority – beer. Our goal is to put top-notch brew in your glass while putting you in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Appleton Beer Factory beers are crafted to deliver what is so often missing from many beers on the market today – balance. This balance was struck from passionate experimentation by knowledgeable brewers who have focused on respecting the ingredients they use and the people they serve.

