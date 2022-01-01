Go
Toast

Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami

Come in and enjoy!

221 Perry St

Avg 4 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban Guava and Cheese Pastry$4.00
El Guajiro A.K.A Cubano$13.75
Pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on Cuban bread A.K.A Cubano
Cuban Guava Pastry$4.00
Yuca Frita$5.00
Fried yuca root served with cilantro garlic sauce
Lechon Plate$15.00
Shredded pork with mojo sauce, rice, and a side of : sweet plantains, tostones, or yuca
Cafe Con Leche 12oz$4.50

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

221 Perry St

Castle Rock CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Union An American Bistro

No reviews yet

Come join us. A modern locally owned neighborhood restaurant.

Tribe at Riverwalk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Provision

No reviews yet

Refreshment for the Journey Ahead

The Backyard

No reviews yet

Come hang out in our backyard where you can relax, put your feet up, enjoy each other’s company, and make new friends over delicious food and ice cold brews.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston