Greek
Mediterranean
Salad

Saloniki

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

4 Kilmarnock st.

Boston, MA 02215

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Despena Pita$10.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Herc Pita$11.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Fries & Feta$6.00
Skewer$4.00
grilled chicken skewer
Chicken Plate$14.99
grilled chicken thighs, fries,
chopped salad, pita, tzatziki
Niko Pita$11.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato,
onion, herbs, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
Crispy Chicken Pita$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
Side Sauce$0.69
Mt. Olympus Salad$14.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette
Souvlaki Classic$11.59
grilled chicken skewer, Greek fries, small Greek salad, pita, tzatziki
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston MA 02215

