Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

SALT 2.0 burritos, market bowls and wraps for lunch and dinner! Enjoy a quick meal to go from Saltwater Grille's new ghost concept carved right out of our current fine dining restaurant. Order online or at the window. Most meals ready in 10 minutes or less. Check out our menu and order online today!

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille

Popular Items

Chicken Club Wrap$11.49
Chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack.
Big Burrito$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Served with sour cream and salsa.
Tuna Poke Bowl$11.95
Mixed spring greens and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with soy & sesame marinated tuna poke, edamame, peanuts, sliced cucumber, Asian-ginger dressing on the side.
South of the Border Rice Bowl$7.99
Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
Margarita$5.00
BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD$8.49
Cobb 2.0 Bowl$11.95
Romaine and choice of brown rice, lentils or quinoa base. Topped with chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, feta cheese, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Taco Salad$9.99
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa. Add choice of protein.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced
avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.
Location

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille

Litchfield CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
