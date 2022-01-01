Go
SALT - New American Table

Come in and enjoy!

210 North Main street

Popular Items

Crab Cakes$27.00
Fried Oyster$22.00
Duck$26.00
Honey Infused Duck Breast, Heritage Carrot, Greens, Fingerlings, Grapefruit Balsamic Reduction
Ahi$30.00
Hawaiian Ahi, Grilled Pineapple Salsa, Asian Salad with Ginger Miso Dressing
Catch$42.00
Butter Fish, White Wine, Cherry Tomato, Haricot vert
Grilled Pear Salad$12.00
Frisee, Spinach, Candied Kalamata, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Grilled Pear, Mint Vinaigrette
Paloma Cocktail Kit$50.00
NY Strip 8oz$35.00
Fried Chicken$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
Ribeye$55.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
Location

Mcallen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

