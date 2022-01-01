Go
Toast

Same Day Cafe

Bakery and sandwich shop serving diner classics. We make everything from scratch.
Open for carryout, delivery, or dine-in(no reservations, proof of vaccination required indoors)

SANDWICHES

2651 N Kedzie Ave. • $

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatloaf Dinner$15.00
The meatloaf is back! Served with spicy BBQ, garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of carrots or green beans.
Pina Colada Shake
Chocolate Shake
Caramel Shake
Strawberry Malt
A tart and sweet shake made with our strawberry shrub
Coconut Shake
Vanilla Shake
This item can not be made vegan
Orange Cream Shake
Earl Grey Lavender Shake
Mocha Shake
Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2651 N Kedzie Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reno.

No reviews yet

Wood-fired pizzas, pasta & salads for dinner. Wood-fired bagels, breakfast sandwiches & salads for weekend brunch. Cocktails, beer, and wine to go always!

Con Todo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Midlane Esports

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston