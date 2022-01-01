Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza - Waterford
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5010 highland rd, waterford MI 48327
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Detroit Wing Company - Waterford
No Reviews
5385 Highland Road Waterford Township, MI 48327
View restaurant
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in waterford
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurant