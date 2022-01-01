The Savory Palette
As a retail wine shop, we specialize in boutique wines from our local Central Coast AVA's, other California AVA's and a few international favorites as well. Come relax in beautiful Morro Bay with a glass of great wine, pint of craft beer, Cheese & Charcuterie, or another tasty tapas.
We look forward to welcoming you into our palette of colors, flavors, art and live music (coming back asap)!
Cheers!
Nancy & Tammy
TAPAS
601 Embarcadero Suite 5 • $$
601 Embarcadero Suite 5
Morro Bay CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
