Go
Toast

The Savory Palette

As a retail wine shop, we specialize in boutique wines from our local Central Coast AVA's, other California AVA's and a few international favorites as well. Come relax in beautiful Morro Bay with a glass of great wine, pint of craft beer, Cheese & Charcuterie, or another tasty tapas.
We look forward to welcoming you into our palette of colors, flavors, art and live music (coming back asap)!
Cheers!
Nancy & Tammy

TAPAS

601 Embarcadero Suite 5 • $$

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Takeout

Location

601 Embarcadero Suite 5

Morro Bay CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

STAX Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great wines and awesome food all on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.

THB

No reviews yet

839 Morro Bay Road, Morro Bay, CA, 93442

The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines

No reviews yet

The Clubhouse Grill @ Sea Pines- Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Daily.

Rock N Osos Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston