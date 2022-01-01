Sawmill Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
15919 U.S. 17 • $
15919 U.S. 17
Hampstead NC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
