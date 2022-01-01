Schlok's
San Francisco bagels done right. Plus house-cured lox and locally roasted coffee.
1263 Fell Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:00 pm
