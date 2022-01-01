Go
Schlok's

San Francisco bagels done right. Plus house-cured lox and locally roasted coffee.

1263 Fell Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Trout Roe (2oz Jar)$20.00
From Tsar Nicoulai. The ultimate bagel treat! Try it with our scallion schmear. Trout Roe slightly smaller than Salmon Roe so a bit less intense.
Orange Juice 12oz Bottle$5.00
Sesame Salmon Skin Brownies$5.00
Now your pup can enjoy Schlok's with you. Made in-house with 100% ground and cooked salmon skin dusted with sesame seeds. Each bag contains ~2oz of treats.
*PLEASE NOTE* these treats contain natural salmon skin oils so keep off of furniture and rugs when feeding to your furry friends. Be sure to break them into appropriately-sized pieces if your dog is on the smaller side. These stay fresh for at least 6 months if stored in their sealed bag in a cool or room temperature, dry place.
These are full of Vitamin B-12, Omega-3, and other vital elements that are present in salmon which are excellent for hair and skin health in dogs. Omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial to your pet's heart and immune system.
3oz To-Go Butter$3.00
3oz To-Go Jam$3.00
Steve's Seasonal Strawberry Jam
Bottled Water 20oz Aluminum Bottle$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade 12oz Bottle$5.00
8oz To-Go Vegan Schmear$7.00
0.25oz To-Go Cholula Hot Sauce$0.25
3oz To-Go Honey$4.00
Location

1263 Fell Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
