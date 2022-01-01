Now your pup can enjoy Schlok's with you. Made in-house with 100% ground and cooked salmon skin dusted with sesame seeds. Each bag contains ~2oz of treats.

*PLEASE NOTE* these treats contain natural salmon skin oils so keep off of furniture and rugs when feeding to your furry friends. Be sure to break them into appropriately-sized pieces if your dog is on the smaller side. These stay fresh for at least 6 months if stored in their sealed bag in a cool or room temperature, dry place.

These are full of Vitamin B-12, Omega-3, and other vital elements that are present in salmon which are excellent for hair and skin health in dogs. Omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial to your pet's heart and immune system.

