Selin's Grove Brewing Co.

Small brew-pub opened in 1996, housed in an old stone house on National Registry of historic places.
Covid 19 -
Until further notice we will providing our brewery made bevs and a select menu (unless there is a food truck) items for take out to enjoy in the garden or at home.
Masks and social distancing IS required - Thank you for your support and patience.

121 N Market Street

Popular Items

Pub Chili CUP$4.50
Choose melted cheddar/ jal jack -OR- VEGAN if ordered without cheese. Includes a side of organic corn chips. It is not GF - yet- sorry.
(Made with Trader Joe's Beef-less ground)
B. L. T. on pretzel bun$9.50
The classic trio with mayo, moved up a notch on a delicious warm pretzel bun.
Coke$2.00
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
corn chips layered with our own beer cheese sauce, Stryker farms pulled pork, pickled red onions, sour cream and a BBQ sauce drizzle.
Sunflower Sandwich (V)$9.50
Sharp cheddar cheese, spring mix greens, tomato, red onion & crunchy sunflower seeds on multigrain bread with honey mustard and mayonnaise.
Hot Soft Pretzel$4.50
Spicy Mustard on side OR sub Honey Mustard. ADD Beer Cheese. Made locally by "David's Awesome Cookies and Pretzels".
Chili Changa (v)$9.50
*Chili Changa (v) Our hearty vegetarian chili, jalapeño jack cheese, tomatoes & mixed greens folded into a seasoned wrap and topped with salsa & sour cream. $ 9 +Chicken $ 2.50 +Avocado $1.50
* Salad Version (taco salad) has a few corn chips!
Stryker BBQ Pulled Pork Sand$12.00
Hot pulled pork, pasture raised on Stryker Farm in NE Pa., in a tangy organic BBQ sauce, & now with pickled red onions - served on crusty bread. ADD Beer Cheese $1.50
Stryker Pulled Pork -
YOU CAN BUY A 5# TUB- see SGB Grocery tab!
Orchard Bird$11.00
chicken & bacon with melted cheddar, granny smith
apple, bbq sauce on a warm pretzel bun bun.
Hokey Pokey$10.00
Hokey Pokey Ham and our artichoke spinach cheese spread with mixed greens
on a pretzel bun $10
Location

Selinsgrove PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
