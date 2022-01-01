Selin's Grove Brewing Co.
Small brew-pub opened in 1996, housed in an old stone house on National Registry of historic places.
Covid 19 -
Until further notice we will providing our brewery made bevs and a select menu (unless there is a food truck) items for take out to enjoy in the garden or at home.
Masks and social distancing IS required - Thank you for your support and patience.
121 N Market Street
Popular Items
Location
121 N Market Street
Selinsgrove PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Mambos Latin Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pop Snyder's Lunch
Come in and enjoy!
Meiserville Inn
Come in and enjoy!