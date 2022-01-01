Go
  • Home
  • /
  • De Pere
  • /
  • Sgambati’s New York Pizza - 1700 Sand Acres Dr
A map showing the location of Sgambati’s New York Pizza - 1700 Sand Acres DrView gallery

Sgambati’s New York Pizza - 1700 Sand Acres Dr

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1700 Sand Acres Dr

DePere, WI 54115

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1700 Sand Acres Dr, DePere WI 54115

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

OLD
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Sandy Acres Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Plank Road Pub and Grill
orange star4.3 • 901
1632 Mid Valley Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs
orange star4.9 • 811
1325 Quarry Park Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Two Birds Bakery and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
201 North 9th Street De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
orange star4.7 • 230
409 Main Ave De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
orange star4.7 • 420
317 Main Avenue De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DePere

Plank Road Pub and Grill
orange star4.3 • 901
1632 Mid Valley Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Graystone Ale House - 3711 Monroe Road
orange star4.2 • 887
3711 Monroe Road De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs
orange star4.9 • 811
1325 Quarry Park Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
orange star4.7 • 420
317 Main Avenue De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - De Pere
orange star4.7 • 230
409 Main Ave De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - Bellevue
orange star4.7 • 230
2670 Monroe Rd De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near DePere

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sgambati’s New York Pizza - 1700 Sand Acres Dr

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston